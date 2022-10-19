Ruto modifies his official flag a month after swearing in

President William Ruto has modified his official flag, a month after unveiling a yellow standard during his inauguration ceremony at Kasarani stadium.

The yellow standard that was unveiled during his inauguration at Kasarani stadium a month ago now has a green outline.

Every other component of the flag has remained as it was before, consisting of a black wheelbarrow, two crossed spears and a shield in the Kenyan flag’s colours.

Images on the State House's official social media pages show that the modified flag was first made public on Friday last week when he received credentials from envoys from Turkey, France, India and Italy.

Military raises Ruto's yellow presidential flag

The previous standard was entirely yellow and consisted of the black wheelbarrow, two crossed spears and a shield in the colours of the Kenyan flag.

The modified standard was also hoisted at Laikipia Air Base when the President visited Nanyuki on Friday afternoon to mark the Kenya Defence Forces Day and has continued to feature wherever he goes and on the State House social media pages for the last five days.

A presidential standard is an official flag of the president, displayed alongside the national flag wherever the president visits and is pulled down as soon as he leaves the venue.

It is also hoisted on the right side of his official car while the national flag sits on the left side.

The flag is designed to the sitting president’s liking and in Kenya, its bears two spears and a shield to symbolise unity and readiness to defend the country’s freedom.

The wheelbarrow on President Ruto’s standard is symbolic of his United Democratic Party’s symbol, which signifies “value, dignity and respect of work in pursuit of an equitable society” the party’s website states.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta opted for a blue standard containing the two crossed spears and shield and a dove, the symbol of his party-The National Alliance Party.