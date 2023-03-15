Ruto: Govt won't allow loss of life, destruction of property

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that they have nothing to worry over threats by opposition leaders to hold countrywide demonstrations next week.

President Ruto said Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law and no one was above the law.

“The government will not allow loss of life, destruction of property and looting. We will not allow a few individuals who have refused to accept election results to cause chaos among peace-loving people,” said President Ruto.

The President was speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, when he met leaders from Trans Nzoia County. He said Kenyans have the right to protest but must do so peacefully and within the law.

The Head of State urged Opposition leader Raila Odinga to liaise with police over the planned demonstration.

Bloody and chaotic demonstrations

“Odinga has been holding bloody and chaotic demonstrations for the last 50 years; he needs to assure Kenyans that this will be different. This is why we’ve told Raila Odinga to sit down with police and explain to them how the demonstrations will be peaceful,” said President Ruto.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumicha and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

Others were MPs Lilian Siyoi (Women Rep), Patrick Barasa (Cherangani), Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and former MPs Joash Wamangoli and Noah Wekesa, among others

President Ruto told the opposition chief that the country would not submit to his threats and blackmail.

“I want to tell my elder brother Raila Odinga that we can’t have two sets of laws,” said Dr Ruto.

Mr Gachagua commended the leaders for their resolve to work with the government for the sake of development.

“I am happy that you are not part of those planning demonstrations. Why didn’t Raila Odinga demonstrate when the cost of fertiliser was Sh7,000 and unga prices at Sh250?’ Mr Gachagua asked.

"Fictitious” declarations

Mr Mudavadi told off Mr Odinga for giving “fictitious” declarations that have no legal basis.

“We are in a country that is anchored by the rule of law. It’s wrong for anyone to declare a public holiday in disregard to the rule of law,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Mr Wetangula said belligerent politics was unhelpful in developing countries, saying plans by the Opposition leaders to hold demonstrations were uncalled for.

“Destructive violent activism is absolutely unhelpful. (The) legitimacy of President Ruto is unquestionable,” said Mr Wetangula.

Governor Natembeya said he would work with the government for the sake of development, saying the time for elections was over.