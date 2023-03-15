Chiloba flees as Kisumu youths storm event demanding audience with CS Owalo

Protestors on Wednesday afternoon stormed the World Consumers Rights Day event being held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex in Kisumu demanding an audience with Cabinet secretary for ICT Mr Eliud Owalo.

Mr Ezra Chiloba, the Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), had to be whisked away from the venue to escape the wrath of the angry protestors.

The protestors who were chanting “Tunataka Owalo (We want Owalo” arrived just when journalists were interviewing Mr Chiloba on the sidelines of the forum.

Mr Chiloba cut short the interview and entered his vehicle which left immediately.

The angry protestors did not spot him from the tinted windows of the white Toyota Prado.

No anti-riot police officers were available to salvage the situation as tens of them had been deployed to guard and barricade the State Lodge. Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

Some of the delegates at the event fled for their dear lives while the protesters moved to the main dais where some panel discussions were going on.

Mr Owalo, who was the chief guest at the event, was not present when they arrived.

Raided the event

The protesters raided the event moments after they issued a memorandum at the County Commissioner’s office.

But some of the local leaders and fellow protestors alerted them that the CS was holding an event in Kisumu, on a day that they were protesting.

They carted away teardrop banners, which had been erected by various corporations exhibiting their products at the event.

Kisumu residents poured into Kisumu streets in their thousands in their second mass action that had been sanctioned by the Azimio la Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga. Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

The protesters also grabbed food throwing the catering staff into panic as they watched in disbelief.

Those who were already in the queues fled for their lives abandoning their utensils on the floor as the rioters quenched their thirst with any refreshments on sight.

The event ended shortly after as the frightened delegates left.

The event ended shortly after as the frightened delegates left.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathew Owili, who had earlier represented Governor Anyang Nyong’o at the event, had left to join the protestors and was also not around when the supporters stormed the venue.

“To afford basic needs in Kenya is not easy. The government promised to reduce the cost of living in 100 days, but this is yet to be seen. This is why we are expressing our anger at the government agencies and officers in this manner,” said Mr Ken Ngala, one of the picketers.

Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba in a past event. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Before this, the Kisumu residents had poured into Kisumu streets in their thousands in their second mass action that had been sanctioned by the Azimio la Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenya Kwanza government

By morning, the protestors camped at the famous Kondele Fly-over ready to march to the Kisumu State Lodge to register their disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza government, which they feel has not addressed some of the problems faced by the common mwananchi.

Led by Dr Owili, Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron and members of the County Assembly, they marched from Kondele at around 10am to the city centre, paralysing traffic and activities for about 30 minutes.

From Oginga Odinga Street, they proceeded to Jomo Kenyatta Avenue in attempts to force their way into the Kisumu State Lodge but their efforts were thwarted by anti-riot officers who had barricaded the road leading to the lodge.

After 30 minutes of stand-off, they delivered their memorandum to the County Commissioner.