Ruto: Don't vote Raila, he has a history of sabotaging governments

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday continued his scathing attack on Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying he is unfit to be President because he has a record of sabotaging governments.

Addressing a political rally at the Gatundu stadium in Kiambu that was organised by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Dr Ruto said he was optimistic the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) would ascend to power and revive Kenya's economy that was undermined by poor leadership.

Dr Ruto also said that Mr Odinga had fallen out with his key allies, citing an exodus that included Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who quit Azimio to vie for the presidency.

"Raila Odinga is not new to us. He has messed the tenancy of former Presidents, among them Daniel Moi, the late Mwai Kibaki and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Those fronting him and bulldozing him to Kenyans should know that he is not new to us," Dr Ruto said.

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi said time had come for Kenyans to redeem their country by electing UDA leaders who he said have its interests at heart.

In Gatundu town, hundreds of buses had been hired to ferry residents to the rally.