Ruto and his allies blame handshake for high cost of living

The Kenya Kwanza brigade on Saturday June 25 campaigned in Kwale and Mombasa counties, where they blamed the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga for derailing the Jubilee agenda, leading to high cost of living.

Led by Deputy President William Ruto, they urged residents to vote in Kenya Kwanza candidates to have more representatives in both county and national seats to revolutionise the economy.

He said there was need for immediate interventions to reduce the cost of living and promised if elected in August polls, his government will invest in agriculture to ensure there's food security.

"Before the handshake, a packet of maize flour was retailing at Sh80 but now its at more than Sh200 because after the political deal, they suspended fertiliser and other farm input subsidies, which has resulted to high prices of food," said Mr Ruto.

The DP and his team accused Azimio la Umoja team of transferring port operations to Nairobi and Naivasha.

"Those who are making Mombasa people become more poor are Mombasa businesspeople who are working in the sector. When I am elected as president in August 9, I will issue executive order to return port operations in Mombasa so as to benefit residents, not individuals," said DP.

The DP said by privatising different port facilities, Mombasa people have remained impoverished because of reduced activities.

His sentiments were echoed by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali who alleged that President Kenyatta, Mr Odinga and his ally Governor Hassan Joho have privatised port facilities in Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu.

Mr Ali said the three Azimio la Umoja leaders are working with a foreign company to take over port facilities before their term ends in August 9.

"We have documents detailing how a Dubai port operator will run and develop various port facilities in Kenya. Apart from privatising the port, Joho family has won deal to transfer all South Sudan cargo from Mombasa to Nairobi," alleged Mr Ali.

He added, "In the deal, the three have agreed to ferry cargo to Naivasha in a private Inland Container Depot before being returned back to Nairobi and Mombasa making it very expensive."

Mr Ali presented on stage some of the documents alleging they are evidence of the two port deals and promised to share them widely to make the issue known to the public.

Mr Ali also asked Coast regional commissioner John Elungatta to desist from interfering with Mombasa politics and instead serve the residents without favour.

"We are asking Mr Elungatta to serve everyone and he should desist from indulging in politics and being used as an ODM agent working for the government," said Mr Ali.

Those who supported the sentiments include National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Mr Musalia Mudavadi, Senator Moses Wetangula, Prof Kithure Kindiki, Coast Kenya Kwanza coordinator Salim Mvurya, who is also Kwale governor, Kilifi’s Amason Kingi and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

The leaders said the Coast is no longer an ODM stronghold and that they will garner majority of the 1.9 million Coastal votes.