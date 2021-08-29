Mt Kenya Jubilee parliamentarians
How Uhuru Kenyatta allies plan to counter William Ruto

By  Silas Apollo  &  Onyango K'Onyango

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday hosted a Jubilee Mt Kenya legislators’ caucus to plot on how to rejuvenate the party and dismantle the networks his deputy has built in the mountain region.

