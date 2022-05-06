Religious leaders endorse DP Ruto for President, want Waiguru as running mate

A section of church leaders have endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency, citing his faith and track record as a man who feared God and respected their faith.

Churches under the Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Churches of Kenya (FEICCK) umbrella declared that they chose not to be apolitical because politics “is a very crucial matter for any democratic society”.

This is a departure from the stance held by some churches which have moved to ban politicians from addressing congregations at the pulpit.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, the FEICCK Chairperson and leader of the Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church, Bishop Samuel Njiriri, said they had critically analysed the potential candidates before deciding to support DP Ruto.

“Kenyans must open their eyes and only choose leaders who are after the heart of God. We know the heart of God is always with the people,” he said.

By virtue of being religious leaders, Bishop Njiriri said, it is their responsibility to guide their church followers and educate them so that they make the right decisions in line with the Christian teachings and as such, they would not remain neutral on such a serious matter as elections.

“We are clear about the choice of our presidential candidate for the 2022 general elections. We shall go to our churches and persuade our people to elect DP William Ruto as the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

According to the leaders, DP Ruto is not only God fearing, but is also prayerful and cares genuinely for the poor.

On the subject of his running mate, the clergy recommended that he picks Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, saying she was best suited for the job.

“We are making a passionate appeal to our presidential candidate to nominate a woman as his running mate. We specifically appeal that he nominates Governor Waiguru,” the FEICCK boss said.

FEICCK’s Secretary and the Executive Director of the Glory Outreach Assembly, Bishop David Thagana, said it was high time the country had a woman Deputy President.

“The duo take this country to the next level,” he said.

Following their statement on Friday, the church leaders vowed to rally support for DP Ruto and Ms Waiguru from the grassroots and actively campaign for them so that Godly leadership is installed in Kenya.

This announcement by the clergy comes barely a day after DP Ruto held a prayer breakfast meeting with the clergy at his Karen home where he asked the Church to take a stand on the August 9 elections. He told the clerics that politics is about interests and that the Church too, had its own interests and as such, it cannot afford to remain neutral.