Kirinyaga women call for Ruto-Waiguru ticket

A group of women from Kirinyaga are pushing to have Governor Anne Waiguru picked as Deputy President William Ruto's running mate in the August 9 polls.

The group says Ms Waiguru is the most suitable leader to deputise the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flag-bearer. Speaking yesterday in Kutus town, they said Waiguru has the experience and energy to work for the nation as deputy president.

They cited Huduma Centres and the Ifmis system as some of the development projects Waiguru has implemented, adding that she can be entrusted with bigger tasks.

"During her tenure as Cabinet Secretary for Devolution, Waiguru implemented life-changing programmes that continue to touch lives of all Kenyans. Talk of the Huduma Centres, Ifmis and the slum upgrade projects, Waiguru is the best candidate for the running mate position," said Caroline Muriithi, the group secretary.

Gender equality

They added that to help bridge the gender gap, DP Ruto should consider a woman for the post.

“We know our DP Ruto is committed to issues of gender equality; we now ask him to consider our daughter, Waiguru, as his number two because she has all it takes to be deputy president and as women we also want to be fully represented in government,” said Rebecca Muriithi.

Meanwhile, Ms Waiguru says she would readily accept to be Ruto’s running mate if she is nominated. Having been fronted by various quarters as one of the most suitable politicians to deputise the DP, she said such a move would be a great step towards achieving gender parity in the country.

“It would be a great honour to deputise Dr Ruto and if he sees it fit that I would complement him and support him, I would accept it,” She said.

She, however, pointed out that even as such a move would be long overdue, her focus at the moment is entirely on Kirinyaga where she is defending her gubernatorial seat.

Increasing women’s participation in politics is a step towards achieving 30 per cent women representation and there has to be deliberate efforts by leaders to offer opportunities for women to participate, she said.

Ms Waiguru urged presidential contenders to choose women running mates if Kenya has to dilute the stereotypes that have held women back in socioeconomic and political spheres of life. She added that there has to be a lot of civic education to change voters’ perception of women leaders.

Woos support for DP

On Mt Kenya politics, the governor said Ruto still commands the majority following, while Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya flag-bearer Raila Odinga’s popularity keeps diminishing.

“We have looked at the trends and the people of Mt Kenya are not changing. If anything, they are increasing their support for UDA and for the Deputy President,” she added.

She said Raila’s campaigns in the region has no impact as most voters have already made up their minds to support Ruto. She emphasised that President Uhuru Kenyatta's support for Raila’s candidature has cost the latter more votes as people Raila as “a project that is being imposed on them”.

“Mr Odinga has also lost ground to UDA in many areas where he previously enjoyed support,” said Waiguru, citing Western, Ukambani and the Coast.

She said even though UDA is a relatively new, it has come of age and has proved to have the capacity to run its affairs professionally as "demonstrated recently in the party nominations, which had few instances of dissatisfaction".

“That speaks of the organisational skills of our party leader that others should emulate,” she said.