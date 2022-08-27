Raymond Moi's political fate on the line ahead of Monday's Rongai poll

Preparations for the postponed parliamentary election in the Rongai constituency in Nakuru set to be held on Monday are complete.

At the same time, the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) county manager Joseph Mele announced that the tallying centre has been shifted from Kirobon Boys Secondary School to Nakuru Teachers Training College.

"We're ready for the postponed elections and its preparations and security arrangements are complete," said Dr Mele.

He said the electoral body held the final meeting with all the candidates on Friday to iron out sticky issues like the list of agents.

Meanwhile, Nakuru County Commander Peter Mwanzo said the security arrangements ahead of the polls are complete.

"We have taken care of the security. We're ready and all 197 polling centres will have at least two police officers. The voting materials are under 24-hour watch and will be transported to the polling centres on Sunday night," said Mr Mwanzo.

He added: "We don't anticipate any lawlessness and in case it comes up we shall deal with it."

Meanwhile, Raymond Moi faces an uphill task in making a historic third term in office when the more than 84,000 voters cast their votes tomorrow.

UDA brigade

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) brigade made a tour of the constituency led by Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua and urged the residents to vote for Paul Chebor of UDA.

The election is like a double-edged knife for the Moi family after Raymond's younger brother former Senator Gideon Moi was rejected by the people of Baringo.

Apart from Mr Chebor, the other candidate in the race is former MP Luka Kigen on a Chama cha Mashinani (CCM) ticket.

Many political analysts in the region will be keenly following the outcome of the polls as it might signal the end of the last powerful dynasty in Rift Valley.

On Friday, the three candidates held a final meeting with IEBC officials and security to iron out any sticky issues.

A security official said that Raymond raised concern over the agents of UDA saying he was unhappy with the way the UDA leaders led by Mr Gachagua invaded the area on Wednesday campaigning for Mr Chebor.

"Raymond raised the issue of the leaders who came to Rongai led by Mr Gachagua saying they were behaving as if they were agents," said a top security officer who attended the meeting on Friday.

Apart from Gachagua other leaders who campaigned for Mr Chebor were Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Woman Rep Liza Chelule, MPs Mr Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Mr Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), Mr Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South) and Mr Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio) among others.

Mr Chebor said that his opponent should not panic because the UDA brigade who came to give him support are not voters in Rongai.

"I urge my opponent [Raymond] to stop panicking because the UDA leaders are not among the more than 84,000 voters in Rongai. He should wait for the Rongai people to decide the leader they want," said Mr Chebor.

Mr Moi's anxiety may be justified if the mood on the ground is anything to go by and he will have to work extra hard to convince the electorate to give him another term in office.