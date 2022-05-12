Raila to Kingi: You are thankless

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga on Wednesday accused Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi of political betrayal after joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team.

Mr Odinga, who made a surprise stop in Gongoni that is in the governor's Magarini backyard, said by moving to his rival’s camp, the county boss was thankless despite the sacrifices and investments the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader had personally made by mentoring the governor’s political career.

Mr Odinga attributed Mr Kingi's rise in politics to his efforts that saw him serve as minister in the Fisheries and East African Community ministries.

He added that despite switching political sides, Mr Kingi’s supporters should remain in ODM and vote for him in the August 9 General Election.

The former prime minister also claimed that when Governor Kingi faced queries over the controversial Sh140 million official residence that sits on the Mnanari beachfront he sought his political support over the matter.

Before the governor severed links with ODM, the two disagreed about Mr Kingi’s plans to form a Coast-based party.

“I had a meeting with him and Governor Hassan Joho and MP Junet Mohamed for hours. I told him if we take that route, that every region has its own political party, then Kenya would be politically divided. I asked him what changed with ODM yet he had been a member since 2007 but he said it was a demand of Coast people,” Mr Odinga said.

“That was the foundation of forming the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA). Asante ya punda ni mateke and I want you (supporters) to return the favour and support the Azimio team,” Mr Odinga told his supporters.

Last year, Governor Kingi was removed as Kilifi ODM chairman and replaced by Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire. He had argued the Orange party had done little to develop the region.

At the time, Mr Kingi said a Coast-based party would unite the region ahead of this year’s elections.

In the 2017 General Election, ODM, under Mr Kingi’s chairmanship, secured the seven constituency seats in Kilifi County and those of governor, senator and woman representative.

The party’s candidates won 27 of the county’s 35 ward seats.

It is this support Mr Odinga seeks to ring-fence in his presidential bid.