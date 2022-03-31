Raila to attend 'Chairman' Kibor's burial

Azimio Presidential candidate and ODM leader Raila Odinga is Friday expected to attend the burial of prominent Eldoret businessman Jackson Kibor at his Samitui Farm, Kabenes Uasin Gishu County.

Mr Kibor, famously referred to as the men’s conference chairman by his Kenyan fans died aged 88 on March 16, at St Luke’s Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret where he had been admitted for ten days over Covid-19 related complications.

The family said that he was diagnosed with kidney failure and was undergoing dialysis until his death. The family also revealed that he will be buried next to his first wife Mama Mary, according to his wishes.

On Wednesday, however, three people- a woman and two men, moved to court seeking to stop his burial, demanding to be recognized as his children.

A convoy escorts the body of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor, from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary in Uasin Gishu County heading to Africa Inland Church Fellowship in Eldoret town for a service on March 31, 2022. Burial is on Saturday. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

They are seeking an order for collection of DNA samples from the body for analysis and comparison to determine their paternity.

Mzee Kibor’s body was picked from the Eldoret Hospital mortuary on Thursday and proceeded to the Africa Inland Church Fellowship in Eldoret, where his requiem mass is currently being held ahead of his burial on Friday.

The cortege will later Thursday afternoon leave for his Samitui Farm, Kabenes Uasin Gishu county where he will be buried.

Last year, Mzee Kibor was bapstised by Retired AIC Kenya presiding Bishop Silas Yego. His burial therefore, is expected to be conducted according to the doctrines of the church. Bishop Yego will deliver the burial sermon on Friday.

Mzee Kibor’s son Philip Kimutai had earlier indicated that his father had shown the family where he wanted to be buried, months before his demise.

“He had marked the location for his grave and that is where we shall bury him,” Mr Kimutai told the Nation.

His family has also revealed that Mzee Kibor had instructed them not to hold any harambee (fundraiser) to offset his hospital and burial expenses, because he believed he was a man of means.

Mourners carry a casket bearing the body of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor on arrival at Africa Inland Church Fellowship in Eldoret town for a service on March 31, 2022. Burial is on Friday. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

For his burial ceremony, the family plans to slaughter at least seven bulls and over 50 goats.

“We shall slaughter at least seven bulls, which have already been selected from his herds, as well as over 50 goats because we expect people from all walks of life, including high-ranking politicians from across the political divide since Mzee Kibor was a man of the people,” his eldest son, Mr Kimutai said.

The three who moved to court are seeking to have the burial adjourned until the family of the deceased recognizes them as legitimate children of the deceased by allowing them to participate in the funeral arrangements.

Through a case filed under a certificate of urgency at the Eldoret Chief Magistrate Court, Albert E Kibor,Elizabeth J Koskei and Joseph K Misoi want the court to issue them an order to allow them fully participate in Mzee Kibor’s funeral arrangements and burial ceremony as their father.

In their sworn affidavit before Eldoret Principal Magistrate Noami Wairimu, together with the young wife of the deceased Eunitah Chelimo Kibor, Philip Kibor and Richard Sile as defendants, they want the court to issue them with a temporary injunction to restrain the defendants and other family members of the deceased from moving and disposing the body of the deceased from the Eldoret hospital mortuary.

The trio want the court to hear and determine their case before the burial of Mr Kibor, popularly referred to as the men’s conference chairman.

The family had earlier indicated that it was open to the participation of those who supported the famed ‘Men’s Conference’ in his burial arrangements, with the event’s national convener, Mr Albert Kochei, revealing that they will declare the chairman’s position vacant on his burial day.

Mr Kimutai said because their father was regarded as the chairman to the famed event, the family would not limit any planned rites for his burial.

“Mzee had a special place in the hearts of his menfolk, and thus he was given a role in the men’s conference. If the group has any arrangement for his send-off, we will gladly accept it,” he added.

Mr Kochei told the Nation that they will fully and actively take part in the burial ceremony as an honour to their fallen chairman.

“On that day, all men are advised against adorning their pockets with rose flowers just as our chairman explained in our maiden conference in Eldoret in 2019,” he said.