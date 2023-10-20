Raila succession headlines Luo Nyanza MPs’ meeting as rebels remain defiant

Talk of who will inherit Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga’s political bastion dominated a meeting convened by Luo Nyanza MPs on Thursday, October 19.

The meeting, known in Dholuo as “Duol”, also addressed the possibility of Mr Odinga backing another candidate within the coalition for the top seat in the 2027 General Election.

The meeting resolved that it was premature for coalition leaders to engage in the succession talks, according to MPs who attended the session. The members further gave Mr Odinga the green light to engage Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other coalition principals at the right time.

The meeting also took stock of President Ruto’s recent trip to Luo Nyanza counties, with the MPs dismissing any political influence it has on the region.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

They also termed rebel MPs from the region as inconsequential.

The “rebels” are Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, and members of the National Assembly Mr Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Dr Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o (Langata) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

The meeting was informed that Mr Odinga had allowed governors in the region to participate in the launch of development projects initiated by President William Ruto.

The meeting also discussed the progress at the Bomas talks, with some members, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, casting aspersions on the outcome of the negotiations.

He reportedly told the meeting that the talks appear designed to manage Mr Odinga and are likely to yield nothing.

The meeting tasked National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and Seme MP James Nyikal to come up with strategies for strengthening the party at the grassroots ahead of the planned elections.

But the seven dissenting MPs, who have been joined by embattled Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol, said not even the “sponsored” heckling will change their resolve to work with Dr Ruto “for the sake of development”.

“We should avoid such kinds of things when we have the president around. This is not the way to do politics as it dampens the spirit of development,” said Mr Odhiambo.

He cited the 50 acres obtained for the expansion of Maseno University’s Odera Akang’o campus, issuance of a school bus to Mutumbu Girls Secondary School among other projects as the fruits he had reaped for supporting President Ruto.

Mr Nyamita, who spoke to the Nation on phone, said the region was “embracing development as opposed to the usual politics”.

“We were right from the start. It has been proven that every time the Luo nation works with the government, our region benefits,” said Mr Nyamita.

He claimed that Nyanza governors who used to boycott the President’s events for fear of being branded pro-government have finally embraced him “due to pressure from the ground”.

Dr Ochanda, who was heckled by his own constituents to an extent that he had to cut short his speech, condemned the incident.

“It is foolish to hire youths to heckle leaders in a function that does not concern you. Why drag local politics into serious events like the one graced by the President himself?” posed Dr Ochanda, who chairs the caucus of ODM leaders who are working with the President. Suba South MP Caroli Omondi vowed to continue working with the President.

Mr Abuor said that it is only through working with the government that residents in Opposition strongholds can benefit from development initiatives.

“We saw it wise to work with the government so that to our people can benefit,” he said in Awendo during President Ruto’s four-day tour of the region.



