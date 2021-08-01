Raila Odinga’s mission to ‘cleanse’ Nyanza

The Orange Democratic Movement seeks to decimate fringe parties in the Nyanza region that might erode the support Mr Raila Odinga enjoys in his backyard ahead of next year’s polls.

Speaking in Migori yesterday, Mr Odinga admitted the strategy will leave many behind, including those joining rival parties, but said it was important to consolidate his support base before reaching out for partners.

He told off leaders creating divisions in Luo Nyanza by forming small outfits, adding that a bigger movement was in the offing.

“We have walked a long journey of democracy, just like the Israelites on their way to Canaan with a clear vision of where we are going. Those who have no idea where they are heading have resorted to using other routes leading to nowhere,” he said in an indirect reference to Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s recent move to promote the People’s Democratic Movement (PDP).

Other fringe parties trying to make forays into Mr Odinga’s backyard are David Ochieng’s Movement for Democracy and Growth and Green Congress Party.

He was hosted by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed at his home, where other leaders and ODM delegates were present.

Political tsunami’

The former prime minister told Kenyans to brace themselves for a ‘political tsunami’, days after his party walked out of the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Terming his March 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta as a timely and wise decision, the ODM chief said the Building Bridges Initiative would strengthen devolution and spur development at the grassroots.

“BBI is a timely move that seeks to strengthen devolution and spur development at the grassroots. We want to invest in the rural economy, roads and infrastructure. That’s the pillar of vision 2030, which we conceived with former President Mwai Kibaki,” he said.

“We are not just sloganeering, this is what we intend to do and we know that it is doable. This is what we want to focus on with the bottom-up economy as some purport.”

ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya pledged to support Mr Odinga’s quest for the presidency and warned Kenyans against electing candidates on independent tickets.

“Those running as independent candidates always thrive on Raila’s name only to end up dumping the party at crucial times. I’m calling on Kenyans to look at them keenly in these coming elections,” Mr Oparanya said.

Mess in primaries

He further called on leaders to vouch for the party at the grassroots and promised to correct the flaws witnessed in previous primaries. “Botched party primaries have seen many people defecting to other parties. This has been looked into,” said Mr Oparanya.

Mr Mohammed maintained that those claiming allegiance to PDP will be swept by the strong Orange wave.

“We are sure to form the next government; those who do not want to board the new vessel will be swept away by the tides,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Senator Ayacko who said the fringe parties would be washed away by political waves. Mr Opiyo Wandayi, ODM director of political affairs, said their supporters are solidly behind the strategy.

“Through our elaborate party structures and networks, we have remained in active engagement with our base,” said Mr Wandayi.