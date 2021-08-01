Raila Odinga’s mission to ‘cleanse’ Nyanza

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters after a lunch meeting at Suna East MP Junet Mohammed’s home in Migori Town on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi I Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Rushdie Oudia  &  Ian Byron

The Orange Democratic Movement seeks to decimate fringe parties in the Nyanza region that might erode the support Mr Raila Odinga enjoys in his backyard ahead of next year’s polls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.