ODM resolves to exit Nasa coalition ahead of 2022 polls

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga. His party has officially resolved to pull out of the Nasa coalition.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has resolved to exit the National Super Alliance (Nasa), an opposition coalition that nearly vanquished Jubilee in the 2017 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.