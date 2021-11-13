Raila Odinga least qualified to lead Kenya, says William Ruto

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing  a rally in Thika Town on November 13, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has said that ODM Party leader Mr Raila Odinga is the least qualified person to lead the country after scuttling all the development agenda’s Jubilee Party government had when it ascended to power.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.