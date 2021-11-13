Raila Odinga least qualified to lead Kenya, says William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said that ODM Party leader Mr Raila Odinga is the least qualified person to lead the country after scuttling all the development agenda’s Jubilee Party government had when it ascended to power.

“We have formed the government twice, we cannot get one of our own to lead us so we are turning to the man of parables? No, that cannot happen. That is an insult…no way. That is disrespectful. Raila has no development record,” Mr Ruto told Thika residents on Saturday.

The deputy presidents was hosted by Thika Town Member of Parliament Patrick Wainaina wa Jungle. Mr Wainaiana recently joined UDA and declared he will be vying for Kiambu governors’ seat

Kiambu is a vote rich county and has of late become a battlefield for aspirants vying for 2022 presidency

Mr Ruto was accompanied by a host of legislators among Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu), Aden Duale (Garrissa Town), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

Development record

The deputy president turned his guns on Kiambu Governor James Nyoro who has been hosting Mr Odinga and campaigning for the ODM leader.

He told Mr Nyoro that Kiambu people know the leaders they want and cannot be forced to elect anyone.

“I want to tell Kiambu Governor James Nyoro we have brains, he has been hosting Raila in Kiambu and he knows Raila has no development record,” Dr Ruto said.

The deputy president said that should he be elected president in 2022, his government will focus on wealth creation for all households.

While hosting Mr Odinga in Kiambu recently, governor Nyoro revealed how the ODM leader prevailed upon senators allied to the Orange party to adopt an impeachment verdict that had been passed by Kiambu County Assembly to impeach former governor Ferdinard Waititu over corruption claims.

Scathing attack

Mr Ruto allies unleashed scathing attack on Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who accused Dr Ruto of condoning graft during Mr Odinga’s tour of Ukambani to popularise Azimio la Umoja Initiative.

“Ruto promised our children laptops, now he wants to offer them wheelbarrows, doesn’t he know the difference between a laptop and a wheelbarrow? Governor Ngilu quipped.

Led by Mr Duale and Mr Ichungwa, the leaders said Ms Ngilu had no moral authority to lecture anybody on corruption. They claimed that all the offices she has held have been implicated in graft.

Dr Ruto campaigned in Ngoliba, Gatuanyaga, Makongeni Posta, Thika Stadium roundabout, Gatukuyu, Kairi Shopping centre, Kamwangi and its environs.