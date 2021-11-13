Bottom-economic model will widen tax bracket, spur growth: William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday pledged to prioritise the provision of clean water to Ukambani region, as a means of unlocking the region’s economic potential if he clinches the presidency next year.

Dr Ruto, who addressed a series of campaign rallies in Kitui County, in his fifth trip to the region in two weeks, said he’ll ensure sufficient water is made available to farmers for irrigating more than 5.5 million acres of arable land in Ukambani.

“Water is the driver of the bottom-up economic model and we’ll make sure it is available in Ukambani to free the region from perennial food challenges,” he said at Zombe market in Kitui East on Friday.

The DP defended his economic blueprint which he said, is targeting to promote investments of ordinary Kenyans. He said the model will empower the youth financially.

Create jobs

“Once we empower more businesses to grow and create jobs, we’ll automatically widen the tax bracket and have resources to undertake more development projects in every corner of the country” said Dr Ruto.

He explained that more jobs and more thriving businesses mean more taxes and a thriving economy where each Kenyan will enjoy the full benefits of a liberalised market.

Responding to critics of his “hustler's economic model”, a philosophy that is the cornerstone of his 2022 presidential campaigns, Dr Ruto said the trickle-down approach had only succeeded in enriching a few individuals.

He addressed rallies in Zombe in Kitui East, Mutomo and Ikutha markets in Kitui South, and Kanyangi in Kitui Rural constituency.

Cronyism

At Kanyangi where he was hosted by former MP Charles Nyamai, Dr Ruto also cautioned Opposition leaders to stop criticising his bottom-up economic model without offering an alternative agenda to Kenyans.

He said previous economic policies failed because they aided patronage and cronyism that bred cartels and monopolies to benefit only a few people who are well connected to those in power.

"Let us unite and elect a government that will uplift our businesses, create jobs and support our farmers," said Dr Ruto.

Mr Nyamai asked Kenyans not to allow politicians to divide them along tribal lines and appealed to ODM leader Raila Odinga to restrain his supporters by preaching peace and political tolerance.

"What we witnessed in Kisumu during the DP’s visit is very dangerous. It can easily incite the rest of the country into violence," said Mr Nyamai.

“We’re happy that the political ground has slowly shifted beneath those who have been taking voters for granted” Mr Nyamai said.