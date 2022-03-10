Raila Odinga ahead of DP William Ruto in Nairobi - Tifa poll

Raila and Ruto

ODM party Leader Raila Odinga (left) and Deputy President William Ruto (right). A poll by Tifa shows Mr Odinga leads the DP in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Silas Kiplagat and Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

ODM party leader Raila Odinga leads Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi and Busia counties as the most preferred presidential candidate while the latter leads in Murang’a, a fresh Tifa opinion poll shows.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.