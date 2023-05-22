Raila Odinga accuses William Ruto of illegal Jubilee take-over plan

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of orchestrating illegal Jubilee takeover to win a super majority in Parliament that will enable it to amend the Constitution towards its desired goals, including possible removal of presidential term limits.

Addressing Jubilee special National Delegates Convention at Ngong Racecourse on Monday, Mr Odinga said the onslaught against Jubilee is against the spirit of multi-party democracy.

"In this, the regime is walking on a well-trodden path. Kenya Kwanza is working on an arrangement similar to that of 1964 that saw Kadu walk across the aisle and join Kanu without its MPs having to seek fresh mandate."

"Kenya Kwanza wants to ensure Jubilee as a party does not continue to exist on this other side of the aisle," said Mr Odinga.

He said President Ruto wants Jubilee dead in the same way Kadu did after which Kenya Kwanza will try to enact the train of events that saw Kenya become a de-facto one party State from 1969 before being made a de jure one party state in 1982.

Kenyans, he said, need to appreciate that the desire to kill alternative forms of political organisation is the initial step on the path to a full blown dictatorship.

"Next will be a freeze in people’s participation and representation in political affairs of the nation," the ODM leader asserted.

Mr Odinga said Azimio embraced the bipartisan talks to secure a good deal for Kenyans and if the deal will not be forthcoming, "Kenyans can be sure we will not pursue vain dialogue."

He dismissed claims that he is seeking for handshake with the Dr Ruto.

"Those who want to take over Jubilee are the same ones who live in mortal fear over their positions and political future. They are the ones living in the nightmare of a handshake nobody is interested in," he said.

He accused the President's camp of destroying Jubilee "not because it is weak but because they recognise Jubilee is a force now and could be a bigger force and a threat in years ahead."

He challenged party rebels to resign and seek fresh mandate instead of rocking the ship from within.

Mr Odinga at the same time said opposition would resort to the process for self-determination over Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's sentiments that Kenya is a limited liability company.