Raila meets UK envoy, seeks market for Kenyan farmers

Raila Odinga in UK

Raila Odinga meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trade envoy to Kenya, Theodora Clarke, at the House of Commons, London. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has pledged to enhance strategic global partnerships with friendly countries if he is elected President.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.