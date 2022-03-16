Raila meets UK envoy, seeks market for Kenyan farmers

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has pledged to enhance strategic global partnerships with friendly countries if he is elected President.

He wants Kenya to entrench its position as the gateway to the East African region on trade.

Meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trade envoy to Kenya Theodora Clarke at the House of Commons, Mr Odinga said there are opportunities UK and Kenya can harness in trade and agriculture.

The two countries are longstanding partners and members of the Commonwealth. Mr Odinga said he wants the UK to invest more in agricultural production in Kenya and not just import raw materials.

“As I have said before, I will give special focus to value addition and I encouraged the UK to put more investment into agricultural production in Kenya and not just importing raw materials from us,” he said.

“With the kind of resources and manpower Kenya prides itself in, we should be the gateway to the East African region on matters of trade.”

The Azimio la Umoja leader argued that Kenya needs to take the close relations with the UK as an opportunity for economic renaissance, coming as the country is grappling with the effects of Covid-19 on the economy.

“We need to rebuild back better and ensure that the electioneering period does not disrupt the ongoing efforts to revive the economy. This is what formed the basis of our discussion at the House of Commons,” he said.

“Post-election, as we reimagine the future of our country, we will work hard to enhance strategic partnerships with friendly countries across the world, the United Kingdom being one of the key planks.”

The meeting was also attended by 10 members from both houses of the UK parliament and several leaders from the Kenyan delegation.

On job creation, the former prime minister said the UK has opportunities to be harnessed with one million unfilled vacancies.

“In my campaign for election, I promise to invest in skills development and technical training to expand our capacity to export labour,” he said.