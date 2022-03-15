Raila holds talks with UK armed forces minister

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga Tuesday held talks with the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Minister James Heappey.

The talks took place on the second day of Mr Odinga’s first foreign engagement since he was named his coalition’s presidential flagbearer.

Mr Odinga said his discussion with Mr Heappey centred on security matters, given that Kenya and the UK share a rich history in defence and security matters.

“We had a robust discussion on matters appertaining to security, with a view to enhancing our ties moving into the future with their Minister for the Armed Forces,” said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga was accompanied to the meeting by Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mr Manoah Esipisu, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

The AU Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa said he was keen on ensuring that Kenya and the UK continue to enjoy defence cooperation, which he added has been of great mutual benefit to the two countries.

The meeting with Mr Heappey was part of a series of engagements the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate was scheduled to hold in his one-week working tour of the Commonwealth country.

Mr Odinga, who landed in the UK on Monday, will today (Wednesday) give an address at the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House.

The address by the ODM party leader comes a week after Deputy President William Ruto spoke at the same institute during his 10-day tour of the UK and USA.

Dr Ruto also held talks with Mr Heappey during his tour of the UK.

At the Commonwealth Secretariat, the ODM party leader is expected to speak on the upcoming August 9 elections under the topics ‘The Road to Peaceful Elections in Kenya’ and ‘Kenya’s 2022 Elections: Priorities for Unity and Policy change’.

The two talks, he noted, would take place respectively on the morning and afternoon of Wednesday, March 16.

“At the two events, Mr Odinga will share his vision for Kenya and Africa in an increasingly uncertain world, and will reflect on the political goal of unity presented by the Azimio la Umoja coalition movement,” said Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

The former Prime Minister is also accompanied in his UK tour by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, former Aldai MP and one-time Head of Public Service Sally Kosgey, and Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli.

Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua, said the Azimio leader would address contemporary challenges facing Kenya and Africa and offer his thoughts on how to tackle them.

Mr Odinga will also be hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who also met with Dr Ruto.