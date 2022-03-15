Raila holds talks with UK armed forces minister

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga (right) when he held talks with the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Minister James Heappey on March 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Nation Media Group

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga Tuesday held talks with the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Minister James Heappey.

