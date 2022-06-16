Raila listed as top 100 most notable alumni of Leipzig University

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s name features as one of the most notable alumni of the University of Leipzig in Germany.

Mr Odinga’s name is listed as number 41 in the list of top-flight individuals including the immediate former chancellor of Germany, Angela Markell who starts off the list followed by the well as renown philosopher Fredric Nietzsche.

The university’s biography described Mr Odinga as a politician, university teacher and a businessperson before listing his political career including his service as Kenya’s Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, leader of opposition in Kenya since 2013 as well as the ministries he served in including as Minister for Energy, Roads, Public Works and Housing.

“Odinga was appointed High Representative for Infrastructure Development at the African Union Commission in 2018,” the biography ends.

While speaking in a rally in West Mugirango, Nyamira County, Deputy President William Ruto challenged Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga to show his academic credentials, claiming that he lacks a degree.

This statement against Mr odinga came as Dr Ruto defended Kenya Kwanza Alliance Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja, saying “the deep state” was out to frustrate Mr Sakaja.

“Stop the pretence! Let IEBC perform its mandate. Sakaja will be on the ballot,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP told the Jubilee government to leave Mr Sakaja alone, claiming that he is an educated hustler and a city dweller who has his academic papers right.

“The deep state and system are making calls all over including the Uganda Statehouse wanting to stop Sakaja from being Nairobi Governor. I am telling you Jubilee leaders, leave alone Sakaja, he has enough certificates. If there is someone with questionable certificates, it is the Azimio Presidential candidate,” said Dr Ruto.

He added, "Where did he school, what, with who, who taught him? You cannot answer all that yet you are telling us he has a degree."

Public records indicate that Mr Odinga, after leaving the Leipzig university’s faculty of philosophy went on to attain a Diplom, in Mechanical Engineering and Welding at the Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, where he joined in 1965 and graduated in 1970.

In the former East Germany, the Diplom was the standard degree for all subjects.

On August, 28, 2018, Mr Odinga posted a picture of himself with a man who he described as his former supervisor at the Otto Von Guericke University Madgeburg’s mechanical engineering lab on Twitter.

“I visited my Alma Mater the Otto Von Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany following an invitation from my former colleagues who presented me with a book on the history of the school. I also met my former supervisor Prof. Adolf Neubaue at the Mechanical Engineering lab,” he posted.

DP Ruto’s demands come at a time when several political candidates are facing numerous court cases challenging their university degree certificates.

Key among them include governor aspirants Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and former Transport CAS, Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos).

Umoja Summit party leader Walter Mong’are and Safina Party Leader Jimmy Wanjigi were also disqualified from the presidential race for lack of university degrees.