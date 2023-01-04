Race to replace Ruto CSs in mini polls hots up

It is all systems go for tomorrow’s three by-elections in which President William Ruto’s UDA is seeking to stamp its authority in the races to replaces three MPs picked for Cabinet roles.

The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senate seat by-election and MP races in Kandara and Garissa Township are to replace Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport), Alice Wahome (Water), and Aden Duale (Defence), respectively.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, UDA is leaving nothing to chance after losing in the Bungoma Senate by-election loss to Ford Kenya’s Wafula Wakoli. Both President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have held meetings with elected leaders from Rift Valley to strategise on how to bag the seat.

Already, the ruling party has had its lieutenants camping in the county from Monday in a bid to ensure that UDA does not lose the seat. The leaders who criss-crossed the county were led by Mr Murkomen, Governor Wisley Rotich, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargey and his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago, and MPs Timothy Toroitich (Marakwet West), Caroline Ngelechei (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Julius Ruto (Kesses) and Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East).

Yesterday, the same team broke into four groups to cover the four constituencies in the county – Marakwet West, Marakwet East, Keiyo North and Keiyo South. They got the back-up from Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and MPs Nelson Koech (Belgut), Adams Kipsanai (Keiyo North), Phylis Bartoo (Moiben), Marianne Kitany (Aldai), Julius Melly (Tinderet), Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Florence Jematiah (Baringo), among others. The leaders said that voting for UDA candidate William Kisang will be showing respect to the Head of State who has given the region a CS and National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo.

After a rigorous party nomination exercise that attracted 21 aspirants, two disgruntled candidates, Mr Tim Kipchumba and Ms Jerotich Seii jumped ship and joined the Party of Peace and Development and Safina Party, respectively to contest the seat.

Mr Kisang, a former Marakwet West MP, clinched the UDA party ticket after garnering 28,136 votes against Mr Kipchumba’s 26,766 votes and Ms Seii’s 8, 540 votes.

Mr Kisang was beaten by Mr Toroitich (Independent) during the August General Election. The county also elected Ms Ngelechei, an independent candidate. This has sparked the current fears among allies of the Head of State that Mr Kipchumba might floor Mr Kisang.

“On Monday we had several meetings to try and salvage the boss’s candidate. We have a very weak candidate ...” said one of the MPs who requested anonymity for fear of being reprimanded. “People have no problem with the party but they feel that the nomination exercise was not free and fair.”

Mr Ruto told the Nation yesterday that since Mr Murkomen was a UDA senator, it is necessary for the party to retain the seat in the scheduled mini-poll.

“We also understand that electorates nowadays are very enlightened and they look at various factors apart from the party but it is important for them to vote for UDA because it is the party that sponsored many leaders in the region including the President,” said Mr Ruto.

During the campaigns, CS Murkomen told the residents that if they wanted to continue enjoying the benefits of the current administration, they should vote for Mr Kisang.

“Because he gave me the opportunity to serve you and Kenya, I humbly ask you, in honour of the President who has honoured us, to vote for the UDA party.”

In Kandara, Returning Officer Linah Kilonzi said election materials will start being delivered to polling stations this evening, while Murang’a County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo assured voters that all security needs for the mini poll had been met. Kandara police boss Michael Mwaura promised to ensure rule of law prevails.

The race to replace Ms Wahome has Chege Njuguna vying on the UDA ticket, Mr Njau Mbuchu of Ford Asili, Mr Kibiru Junior of Usawa Kwa Wote, Mr Samuel Kioi of The National Democrats, Justice and Freedom Party’s Joseph Mbugua, and Pius Muiruri, David Kamweti and Erastus Gatehi vying as independent candidates.

Mr Njuguna and Mr Mbuchu had faced off in the UDA primaries, with Mr Mr Njuguna emerging the winner. Mr Mbuchu jumped ship saying the primaries were marred by low voter turnout.

As the two battle to clinch the seat, their supporters have engaged in a spirited online fight, with dubious opinion polls popping up almost daily.

Ms Kilonzi said they have ben made aware of the online misinformation, saying “it is criminal to upload misleading information regarding the by-election, defaming candidates as well as spreading blatant lies”.

Kandara has 105,148 registered voters in six wards.

UDA has deployed a team led by Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to campaign for Mr Chege. The two were joined by Maragua MP Mary Wa Maua and Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo who jointly told area voters that the President’s choice is Mr Chege.

But Usawa Kwa Wote party leader Mwangi wa Iria said “what Kandara people need is not a big man’s project but an area people’s choice who will serve all as per the priorities on the ground”.

On his part, Mr Mbuchu said area voters must be set free to pick their leader without being coerced.

In Garissa, UDA’s Mohamed Barrow Dekow will face off with Nassir Mohamed Dolal (UDM), Ibrahim Malow (Narc Kenya), Muhiadin Abdirashid (DAP-K), Abdifaisal Amin (ODM) and Abdikarim Osman (DP).

Mr Dekow lost the gubernatorial race in August while Mr Dolal will be making his fourth attempt to capture the Garissa Township seat.