PSC amends CAS shortlist, adds Washiali, 15 others

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has amended its shortlist for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) job from 224 to 240 who will be interviewed from next week Wednesday.

Unlike when it amended its shortlisting during the process of recruiting the current Principal Secretaries where PSC cited issues of gender equity and regional balance, this time around, the Commission did not give any reason for the additional changes.

"This list supersedes the one which was published in the print on February 21, 2023," PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri said.

Analysis by the Nation has established that majority of the 16 individuals included in the initial list are United Democratic Alliance (UDA) poll losers.

Noticeable in the new list is former Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali who had last year decided not to defend his seat for the sake of concentrating on campaigning for President William Ruto.

Mr Washiali, a 61-year-old served three terms, was first elected to Parliament in 2007 on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party and was reelected in 2013 and 2017 where he vied Jubilee ticket and served as Majority Whip in the National Assembly before he was fired in 2020 from that post for associating with Dr Ruto when he served as deputy president.

"I have decided that after serving the people of Mumias East for 15 years, I will not be defending my seat in the coming election to allow others also to lead. If you have been in power for 15 years and you have not done much, do not think there is something new you can bring. The best thing you can do is to give others a chance," Mr Washiali said then.

Former Mandera Senator Mohamed Maalim Mohamud has also been added to the list as well as former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohamud Ali Saleh.

Allan Kosgey who vied for Nandi gubernatorial seat on UDA and lost to Governor Stephen Sang during the Wheelbarrow Party nominations in April last year has also found himself in the shortlist as well as former Baringo Speaker Kiplagat David Kipkorir.

James Kimanthi Mbaluka who vied for Kibwezi West MP on UDA but lost to Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Mwengi Mutuse has also been added.

Others also are former Minority Leader in the County Assembly of Migori Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba, Mohammeddin Ibrahim Ibrein, Lucy Mihiuko Muchoki, Loice Chepchirchir Rono, Esther Nduku Muia, David Sande Oyolo among others.

Persons who will be appointed by the President to serve as CAS will serve on contract determined by the head of state himself.

“A Chief Administrative Secretary will serve on contract as determined by the appointing Authority. This position is graded at CSG 3 in the Public Service - the remuneration and benefits commensurate to this level will be applicable,” Mr Muchiri had said earlier.

The PSC had said that a CAS will be responsible to the Cabinet Secretary in the performance of his/her duties.

The responsibilities include responding to issues/questions touching on the portfolio assigned to the office, providing liaison with the National Assembly and Senate, providing liaison with County Governments on matters of concurrent mandate and providing inter-ministerial /sectoral coordination.

Others are representing the Cabinet Secretary at any meeting as instructed by the Cabinet Secretary; and executing any other duties and responsibilities specifically assigned to the office by the Cabinet Secretary in furtherance of the interest of the Ministry.