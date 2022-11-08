Presidential term limit: Kenyans react to MP Yakub's proposal

A proposal by Fafi MP Salah Yakub to get rid of the presidential term limit has rubbed off Kenyans and a section of leaders the wrong way with most of them calling out the legislator for his untimely proposal.

Several leaders in the inner circle of President William Ruto have been questioning the motive of the legislator.

The Majority Whip of the National Assembly Silvanus Osoro dismissed the utterances by the MP and said the leadership of the party in the august house will summon the MP to explain his utterances.

“We are not even aware of what he is saying. There are so many issues facing the country and getting rid of the presidential limit is not one of them. I urge Kenyans to treat his utterances with disdain. They do not come from the party,” Mr Osoro said.

Majority Chief Whip in the Senate Boni Khalwale distanced the UDA party from the utterances indicating the party believes in the doctrine of the constitution that limits the president to serve two terms.

Hon Salah Yakub, the new MP for Fafi Constituency. I don't know him yet. Granted, he enjoys the freedom of speech.

However, he must be reminded that @UDAKenya believes in the doctrine of Basic Structure & Essential Clauses in our Constitution. He is wrong & grossly out of order pic.twitter.com/LwJbx8tm6H — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) November 8, 2022

A source close to President Ruto revealed that the utterances by the MP had not sat well with the President who has been out of the country to attend the COP27 event in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

“The President does not even know him even by name. He is hearing him for the first time and he has called out the leaders in parliament to inquire what his motive is. He is not happy at all,” the source said.

A section of Kenyans also rebuked the proposal saying that there are many issues such as drought that the leaders need to focus on.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna termed it a “cruel joke”.

A cruel joke. Can’t pass. Won’t pass a referendum. Those mooting this nonsense are desperate to make William Ruto a one-term president. Don’t even imagine it!

President William Ruto’s digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi said the utterances are not approved by the president.

“This move is STUPID! It does not enjoy the signature or the nod of President William Ruto. I oppose it,”

The MP had revealed that some of the UDA lawmakers are working on an amendment bill to replace the two term-limit with an age limit of 75 years. This will give Dr William Ruto a chance to seek reelection and serve for four terms.