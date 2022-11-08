UDA rejects MP's proposal to scrap presidential term limits

UDA chairman Johnson Muthama has dismissed the controversial proposal by Fafi MP Salah Yakub to scrap the presidential term limit as personal, saying the party stands for open democracy.

Mr Muthama insisted that the proposal does not reflect the party’s ambition.

“As the National Party chairman, I wish to categorically state that Hon. Yakub made a personal statement which has nothing to do with UDA. As a Party, we stand for open democracy and we remain supportive of the two-term presidential limit and (there) no ongoing discussions to scrap it,” Mr Muthama said.

Should the MP have his way, the move would give Dr William Ruto, the sitting President, the leeway to seek re-election for four terms, or 20 years. Dr Ruto is aged 55 and has not indicated any intention to contest beyond the current term limit.

According to the MP’s proposal, some of the UDA lawmakers were working on a Constitutional Amendment Bill to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years.

When President Ruto took over the office, he swore to protect the Constitution of Kenya.