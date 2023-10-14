President Ruto heads to China for three days

President William Ruto heads to China for a three-day official visit.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said, in a statement to newsrooms, that the trip will focus on bilateral relations between Kenya and China, and highlight Kenya’s active participation in the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“The 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum will convene world leaders in Beijing for talks on cooperation and partnership, emphasising infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity across continents and peoples,” said Mr Mohamed.

President Ruto will hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping and other world leaders, and participate in a Kenya-China investors’ roundtable to emphasise Kenya's standing as an investment hub for Chinese companies.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed Friday that the President would visit China to borrow Sh150 billion to complete stalled roads.

He added that the Head of State will also seek a review of loan terms.

"In those negotiations, the president will ask the Chinese government to review credit service terms for the existing loans and also give us a top-up so that we can complete the stalled road projects," he said.