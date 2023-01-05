Polls open for Elgeyo Marakwet, Kandara, Garissa Township by-elections
Polling centres opened at 6am Thursday for voters in Garissa Township, Kandara and Elgeyo Marakwet to elect new MPs and a senator to replace those appointed to Cabinet.
They will vote to replace former Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (now Cabinet Secretary for Defence) former Kandara MP Alice Wahome (now Water CS) and former Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (now Transport and Infrastructure CS).
In Elgeyo Marakwet, voting across 544 polling stations began early.
However, a spot check by Nation.Africa showed that only a handful of voters had arrived at various polling centres.
At Iten Primary that has over 1,000 registered voters, only two people had cast their votes by 6.20am.
The situation was the same at St Patrick’s High School where one voter had cast the ballot 40 minutes after the polling station opened.
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) county returning officer Charles Mutai said the polling opened on time and all materials reached the polling centre as required.
“I am urging voters to turn up in large numbers and vote for their next senator,” he said.
The IEBC cleared six candidates for the by-election. They are: United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Kisang, Tim Kipchumba from the Party of Peace and Development (PPD), Timothy Tanui (The New Democrats), human rights activist Jerotich Seii (Safina), lawyer Andrew Mengich (Independent) and a 27-year old Statistician Kelvin Kemboi.
In Kandara, polling stations opened on time but there few voters had turned up early morning.
Majority of the early voters spotted at various polling centres were elderly people and women.
Eight candidates have been cleared to contest for the post.
In Garissa Township, there was low turnout by 7am with only a handful of people in the polling stations.
Reporting by Fred Kibor, Onyango K'Onyango, Mwangi Muiruri and Manase Otsialo.