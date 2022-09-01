Police raid Malala's Kakamega home to arrest him over assault claims

A contingent of police officers on Thursday raided the home of former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala to arrest him over claims of assault.

Mr Malala allegedly assaulted another politician-Mr Joseph Oyolo during the campaigns for the county governor seat that was held on August 29.

The police officers arrived at Mr Malala’s home in Milimani estate of Kakamega at around 1.30pm in six vehicles but failed to access the entrance forcing them to break the padlocks of the gate leading to the house.

Mr Malala was among the candidates in the governor election and had emerged among the frontrunners in the race alongside former Ketraco Managing Director Fernandes Barasa.

Mr Barasa won in the election with 192,929 votes while Mr Malala garnered 159,508 votes.



Mr Malala conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Barasa, the governor-elect for the victory.

"I congratulate the governor-elect, Fernandes Barasa and his team. The win is deserved and indisputable. I also laud IEBC for conducting free, fair, credible and verifiable elections. There is no vote that was rigged and I thank IEBC for doing a good job," Malala stated.

Also read: Elections marred by low voter turnout as voters keep away

Sources indicated that Mr Malala was locked up inside the house even as police attempted without success to gain access.

By the time of going to press, the officers were stil;l trying to gain entry into Mr Malala's home.

Mr Malala fell on the wrong side with the police when he demeaned the law enforcement agency over remarks that he made at a political rally on May 24 within Kakamega County.

Mr Malala said intelligent members of society, who pass exams with good grades, should be sponsored to pursue more “meaningful” careers and leave the “uneducated and the dropouts” to scramble for vacancies in the police service.

He said: “the only skill that police officers need is the ability to carry a firearm”.

Security detail

Following the remarks, his security detail was immediately withdrawn by the National Police Service.

Mr Malala’s legal team on Thursday said they were not aware of the orders to arrest the former Senator.

“We are still in consultation with the police to get clarity on his arrest. We have not been served with an arrest warrant and this indicates that it is a mere witch-hunt arising from the elections that have just been concluded,” said Ms Grace Mburu, the legal representative.

She said they were not sure if Mr Malala was in the house but expressed worries of the family members especially children should the officers resort to forceful entry into the premises.