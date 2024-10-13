Ouster trial: I’m confident rule of law will prevail- Gachagua

Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua is banking on the Judiciary for political survival as he faces a make-or-break week, with his impeachment trial beginning on Wednesday before the Senate.

The DP, who has remained defiant despite the political wave facing him, on Sunday expressed confidence that “the will of the people cannot be overturned by a few representatives”.

Speaking in public for the first time since the National Assembly voted to impeach him, the former Mathira MP said he has confidence in the Judiciary in adjudicating the impeachment matter if it gets there.

Mr Gachagua asked Parliament to respect people’s choices, saying he was elected to office on the same ticket as President William Ruto and there was no way he could be targeted for removal.

Lauding the Judiciary’s independence and efficiency, the 59-year-old former provincial administrator said the courts would uphold the will of the people, adding that “a good country runs by respecting the rule of law”.

“I am a believer in the independence of the judiciary. I am certain that the courts will exercise judicial authority and protect and uphold the Constitution and the will of the people,” said Mr Gachagua.

“Our Judiciary is efficient. They (judicial officers) protect the Constitution, and rule of law and always ensure the will of the people is respected. I have confidence that rule of law will prevail and the will of people will be upheld,” he added.

He was speaking during a church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Embu Diocese’s 34th anniversary, an event that President Ruto skipped.

While commending 44 MPs who voted against the impeachment motion, the DP encouraged leaders to listen to the people.

He appealed to Kenyans to pray for him and the country over the heightened political tensions after MPs voted to impeach him last week.

He also called on Kenyans to remain calm and peaceful irrespective of the outcome of his trial at the Senate.

The DP, who was accompanied by his wife Dorcas Rigathi, however, expressed his readiness for any outcome at the Senate.

Several elected leaders— including the host MP Gitonga Mukunji, Embu Woman Representative Pamela Njoki Njeru alias Double N, Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Koimburi (Juja), Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, former Laikipia County MP Cate Waruguru and MCAs— also attended the event.

“I thank your MPs Gitonga Mukunji and Pamela Njoki for listening to the people and voting against the impeachment motion. Let the will of the people be respected. I have faith that God’s will shall be done. People can plot against you but the plan of God shall prevail. Pray for me,” said the DP.

“Irrespective of what happens, I urge peace in the Mt Kenya region and the country at large. We only have one country, let’s keep peace.”