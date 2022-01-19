ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire launches bid for Nyamira governor’s seat

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party National Treasurer Timothy Bosire on Wednesday launched his bid for Nyamira governor’s seat at an event attended by several party members and supporters.

Mr Bosire promised to instil proper managerial skills to boost devolution if elected.

ODM Director of Elections and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina were among leaders who graced the occasion held at Viongozi Pastoral Centre, Kebirigo, Nyamira County.

Mr Bosire said he was ready to transform Nyamira County and ensure prudent use of resources in the devolved unit even as he campaigned for his party leader Raila Odinga’s State House bid.

He promised to offer good leadership and good managerial skills.

“Nyamira has been missing a lot of good leadership. For the last 10 years of devolution, we have not had much as a county. Infighting among leaders and endless wrangles between the executive and the legislature is the order of the day,” said Mr Bosire.

He promised to offer a listening ear to residents and other leaders and has vowed to work closely with Members of the County Assembly.

Bad leaders

During the event, Prof Nyong’o gifted Mr Bosire with a flywhisk, a symbol of peace which he will use to unite Nyamira residents under the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Prof Nyong’o asked eligible voters who had not registered to do so, noting that bad leaders are put into office by people who do not vote.

"Let us register as voters during this mass registration exercise. You can only have good leaders if you use the power of your vote wisely," said Prof Nyong'o.

The ODM leaders asked Nyamira residents as well as Kenyans to reject Deputy President William Ruto, noting that he had done nothing tangible for them despite serving in several governments.

"He served as Agriculture minister but he worked very hard to bring tea, sugarcane and coffee farmers down. He is now talking of a bottom up economy. The question is, why did he first have to bring Kenyans down and he now wants to raise them up?" asked Prof Nyong'o.

He described the DP as a leader who thrives in conmanship and that he should be denied an opportunity to lead Kenyans again in whatever capacity.

Good intentions

"Let us elect leaders who have a vision to improve our country. Our party leader has good intentions for this country. We are now at the door of State House, come August, we will get in," said Prof Nyong'o.

Mr Mohamed and Senator Ole Kina dismissed Ruto's sentiments that his development record is clear for all to see, noting that he cannot ride on development projects which he has no clue about.

"We are safe in Odinga's hands. Let us reject leaders who lack the best interest of this country. Let us elect Mr Odinga who is keen to revive our economy," said Mr Mohamed.

Mr Bosire is seeking to take over from the current Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo.

Mr Nyaribo took over from the late governor John Nyagarama who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in December last year.

Mr Nyaribo and Mr Bosire are among aspirants for the Nyamira governorship race which has so far attracted over 14 candidates. Borabu MP Ben Momanyi is also in the race.

Another contender is Mr Walter Nyambati who is also a former Kitutu Masaba MP and a governorship aspirant in the 2017 General Election on a Jubilee ticket. He came in second in the contest after the late Mr Nyagarama.