ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire launches bid for Nyamira governor’s seat

Timothy Bosire

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o (right) hands ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire a flywhisk during the latter's Nyamira gubernatorial bid launch at Viongozi Pastoral Centre at Kebirigo, Nyamira, on January 19,2021.  

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party National Treasurer Timothy Bosire on Wednesday launched his bid for Nyamira governor’s seat at an event attended by several party members and supporters.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.