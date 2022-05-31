ODM picks Rabai MP William Kamoti's brother to defend seat

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Tuesday picked the late Rabai MP William Kamoti's younger brother as the candidate for the Rabai parliamentary seat.

Kilifi ODM Chairperson Teddy Mwambire said they settled on Mr Mohamed Mdigo Mwamkale, former chairperson of the Mariakani town council.

“We are waiting for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear him for us to announce that he is the ODM candidate,” Mr Mwambire told the Nation.

Mr Mwamkale was Kaliang'ombe ward councilor in Kaloleni constituency from 2002 to 2007.

The late Kamoti died on Sunday in a road accident in the Komaza area on the Kilifi-Mombasa highway.