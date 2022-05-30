Politics take centre stage as Rabai MP William Kamoti is buried

The death of Rabai MP William Kamoti has dealt a huge blow to ODM party leader Raila Odinga who has been working hard to consolidate his support in Kilifi, after the exit of some of his key allies in the county.

The legislator, who was a key ODM point man in the region, died in a road accident Komaza on the Kilifi-Mombasa highway on Sunday. He was laid to rest on Monday at his Mwamruu village shortly after 4pm.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga led hundreds of mourners in paying their last respects to the lawmaker.

Mr Odinga’s political camp has recently lost key allies in the likes of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, denting his support in the county.

The casket containing the legislator’s remains, draped in Muslim clothing, was ferried from his other home in Kilifi to his rural home where mourners paid tribute.

Mr Odinga directed the ODM leadership in Kilifi county in consultation with his supporters to immediately find a replacement for the MP to ensure ODM is represented in the constituency elections.

The Nation has learnt that one of the MP’s brothers --Mdigo Mwamkale Kamoti and Hare Mwamkale- Kamoti is being fronted for the position.

“I ask the party to nominate that name and forward it to IEBC so that we still have a candidate,” said Mr Odinga.

Rabai sub-county IEBC Returning Officer Muftah Nurru said the deceased had been cleared on Sunday to run for the MP’s seat and following his death, ODM is allowed to pick another candidate.

Members of the public view the ill-fated car belonging to Rabai MP the late William Kamoti. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

“We are waiting for the legal department from Nairobi to give us a way forward since it is on the legal aspect to present the interpretations. As a party, they still have time to get another candidate, although I am still waiting for a way forward from the head office,” she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the country in mourning the MP.

Mr Kenyatta described the legislator as a progressive leader with an impressive development record.

President eulogised Mr Kamoti

"Mheshimiwa (Hon) Kamoti leaves behind a strong legacy of development and public service, especially in the area of education where he initiated several schools in his constituency," the President eulogised Mr Kamoti.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi also eulogised Mr Kamoti as a non-confrontational leader.

The MP, who was a trained lawyer, served on the National Assembly’s Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs and the Committee on Delegated Legislation.

Mr Kamoti was heading to his home in Kaurangwa village, on the outskirts of Kilifi town, after submitting his papers at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Rabai.

He was serving his second term as MP under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, having won elections in 2013 and 2017.

ODM Kilifi County chairperson Teddy Mwambire said the death was a blow to the ODM fraternity.

“We knew we had found a person who would unite Rabai sub-county and we would deliver victory for ODM,” said Mr Mwambire, the Ganze MP.

The MP said Mr Kamoti first vied for the larger Kaloleni constituency in 2007 but lost to former Labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi.

Kaloleni was later split to create Rabai constituency.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana said Mr Kamoti was a mentor to him in the National Assembly and politics.