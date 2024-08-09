ODM names Arati, Nassir, Osotsi, Wanga to top posts

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has created an additional deputy party leader position in an attempt to address delicate regional interests in filling vacant positions left by his top allies picked to join President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

ODM Central Management Committee meeting chaired by Mr Odinga on Friday settled on Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir, Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as the party’s three Deputy Party Leaders.

The party previously had two deputies, positions which were held by former governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega). The party had resolved to have the plum positions taken up by individuals from the same regions as the previous holders.

Late night meetings and intense jostling preceded the meeting that saw the creation of an additional post to accommodate Mr Arati after leaders from the Gusii community accused the party of sidelining the region after they missed out on the five Cabinet slots that went to Nyanza, Coast, Western and Turkana.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has been picked as the party’s National Chairman, replacing John Mbadi who has joined the executive as National and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary.

Ms Wanga had the backing of a majority of ODM women MPs, who demanded the inclusion of women in the party’s top leadership.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga when she appeared before members of the Senate County Public Accounts Committee in Nairobi on June 18, 2024. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Ms Wanga had initially declared interest in one of the Deputy Party Leader positions. She has expressed her satisfaction with the National Chairman position, indicating that she will embark on an aggressive campaign to bring more women and youth into the party.

“I am very delighted to get that significant position. I will now embark on revitalizing the party by bringing more women and youth on board. I also want to thank the party leader for considering women for key party positions,” said Ms Wanga.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and his Turkana South counterpart John Ariko were picked to serve as the party’s Vice Chairpersons while Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu was picked as the party’s Secretary for Political Affairs.

Others appointed are Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga as Deputy Organising Secretary while Rahab Robi, who serves as Migori County Executive Committee member was picked to serve as Secretary of Publicity and Information. Also appointed is Kajiado East MP Kakuta Maimai as Secretary for Special Programs and Social Welfare.

In a statement on Friday, the party said the Central Management Committee will make recommendations to the party’s National Executive Council and National Governing Council to make necessary changes to the party constitution for the proposed three deputy party leaders’ positions.

“As you may have noticed, the Central Committee has proposed three names for Deputy Party Leader. We will be making a recommendation to the NEC and the NGC to make the necessary changes to our constitution to reflect this,” said Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

The party noted that the vacant positions attracted a lot of interest among party members.

“Needless to say, these vacancies have attracted immense interest from across our membership. We wish to thank all those who offered themselves to serve acknowledging that many of them have already been of great service to the Party. Whilst not all of us can lead at the same time, we wish to encourage those who may not get the nod that there will always be space for all of you to contribute,” said Mr Sifuna.

Mr Sifuna, Mr Nassir, Ms Wanga, Mr Ososti, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and Busia Governor Paul Otuoma are some of the bigshots who had declared interest for the Deputy Party Leader positions.

The meeting chaired by Mr Odinga is said to have prevailed on Mr Sifuna to remain as the party’s Secretary General, an equally influential position.

Questions of loyalty and fidelity to the party have, however, turned to haunt Mr Mung’aro and Mr Otuoma.

Mr Munga’aro has in the past defected from ODM and only returned in the run-up to the last election while Mr Otuoma was perceived to be close to President Ruto even before the current political deal between ODM and United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Deputy party leaders’ positions became competitive because of Mr Odinga’s chances of taking up the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship in an election scheduled in February next year.

The thinking is that Mr Odinga would be detached from the day-to-day running of the political party as he would largely be spending his time in Ethiopia’s Capital, Addis Ababa.