Raila calls meeting to fill ODM positions left by Joho, Mbadi and Oparanya

ODM leader Raila Odinga has called for a top party organ meeting on Friday to possibly settle on new officials to take up slots left vacant by those appointed to the Cabinet by President William Ruto.

Mr Odinga is set to chair ODM Central Management Committee that sources indicated could settle on interim officials to take up two Deputy Party Leaders, National Chairman and Political Affairs Secretary positions.

Intense lobbying is already ongoing ahead of the planned meeting, with a section of party members pushing to have the plum positions taken up by individuals from the same regions as the previous holders.

Former governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) served as Mr Odinga’s two deputies before they were appointed to join the Cabinet. Several names are already being fronted as their possible successors.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir are some of the front runners for the two positions. Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro have also received major backing for the two plum positions.

Others also said to have declared interest for the deputy party leader slots are Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Busia Governor Paul Otuoma. Questions of loyalty and fidelity to the party have, however, turned to haunt Mr Mung’aro and Mr Otuoma.

Mr Munga’aro has in the past defected from ODM and only returned in the run up to the last election while Mr Otuoma was perceived to be close to President Ruto even before the current political deal between ODM and United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Sources in the party said that should Mr Sifuna take up one of the Deputy Party Leader slots, Mr Osotsi could be considered for the Secretary General position. Mr Osotsi previously served as Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General.

African Union

Mr Arati is also reportedly being considered to take up the National Chairman position. The slot was previously held by National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi (Homa Bay). Other party members are, however, pushing for the position to be taken up by a politician from Homa Bay county. Governor Wanga and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ are some of the potential candidates for the slot.

The two deputy party leaders’ positions have been made more lucrative because of Mr Odinga’s chances of taking up African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship in an election scheduled in February next year. The thinking is that Mr Odinga would be detached from the day to day running of the political party as he would largely be spending his time in Ethiopia’s Capital, Addis Ababa.

Mr Sifuna on Thursday told Nation that his stellar performance as the party’s Secretary General should not be used to block him from aspiring for any other position in the party.

He said that the fact that he has performed well in his current position means he would equally perform well in another role. He confirmed the Central Management Committee meeting scheduled for Friday.

He expressed shock that his good performance as the party’s Secretary General was now being used to hold him back and scuttle his ambition to become Deputy Party Leader.

“I can do just as well in any other role. The role is as good as the person occupying it," Mr Sifuna told Nation.

Ms Wanga this week received major backing after Women lawmakers allied to ODM called on the party leadership to reserve one of the deputy party leader positions to a woman.

The politicians, who declared their support for Ms Wanga, said all senior party positions have all been held by men.

The seven lawmakers led by Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu pointed out Ms Wanga’s exceptional leadership qualities and deserves a seat as one of the senior leaders in the party.

“The woman we are putting forward for consideration in one of the positions in the party is Gladys Wanga. She has proven from the time she was the chairperson of the Finance and Planning committee and now Homa Bay governor that she can deliver,” Ms Buyu said.

“She has also done well as the chairperson of ODM in Homa Bay and it is only fair that she should be considered for a higher position now in the party,” she added.

Busia woman representative Catherine Omanyo urged ODM party leader Raila Odinga to listen to the plights of women whom she said have been essential in running of the party.

“We are just asking for one slot and we know that ‘Baba’ will listen to us,” Ms Omanyo said.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko decried that top decision making organs in ODM does not have a woman representative, saying it is time to have Ms Wanga in one of the vacant positions.