ODM embarks on mass membership registration drive

Opposition leader Raila Odinga will today roll out a mass membership registration drive for his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in a major revamp plan ahead of the 2027 polls.

The drive will be launched in his home county of Siaya then rolled out to other parts of the country in an exercise officials told Saturday Nation will culminate in party grassroots elections scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the nationwide exercise is a long-term plan to strengthen ODM and position it as the party of choice ahead of the next poll.

He said the party has planned vigorous grassroots activities as it seeks to revive its old networks across the country. “This is going to be a continuous exercise and is not tied to any timelines. Remember, the voting population is expanding every day as children transition into adulthood.”

Deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya said the planned party elections will be preceded by an overhaul of the party’s National Elections Board (NEB).

Mr Oparanya said the replacement of the current board will be announced by Mr Odinga in two weeks. He said new officials have been identified and would soon be unveiled by the party leader.

“We want to recruit new members for purposes of the party’s planned grassroots election. We plan to carry out the elections between February and March,” said Mr Oparanya.

A statement by the party indicated that Mr Odinga will preside over the drive in Siaya town today.

“The ODM party will this Saturday 11/11/2023 be launching the membership drive, which will culminate in grassroots elections scheduled for early next year (2024).

The resolution for the party to hold grassroots elections was made during a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC),” said the party.

“This will be a build-up to the much-anticipated party elections and is aimed at rejuvenating and re-energising the party. After the launch, similar activities will be rolled out to other parts of the country.”

ODM resolved to kick out the current NEB officials amid claims of bungled party primaries ahead of the 2022 polls. Some of the board members are also said to be engaged in other jobs, denying them time for party activities.

ODM NEB is currently chaired by nominated Senator Catherine Mumma. The other members are Abdulahi Diriye, Richard Tairo, Syntei Nchoe and Emily Awita.

It is not the first time the outfit is questioning its internal systems in the running of party primaries. Ms Mumma was brought in after the 2017 polls to clean the mess in the party primaries.

ODM had formed a five-member team that comprised Ms Mumma, Prof Lawrence Gumbe, Alfelt Mumbo, Abio Gunda and Irshad Sumra to review the previous election cycle and provide a path to more credible party primaries. The team, in its report, said the past party primaries did not meet the threshold of a free and credible election.