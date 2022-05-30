Nyambane gets IEBC nod to run for president in August polls
Umoja Summit party leader Walter Mong'are alias Nyambane has become the first presidential candidate for the August 9 polls after clearance by the electoral commission.
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Mr Mong'are, who made a name in TV comedy, had met all the set conditions.
"We want to confirm that you have complied with the checklist. You will be issued with a certificate confirming you as a presidential candidate to enable you begin your campaigns," said Mr Chebukati.
More as we get it.