Nyambane gets IEBC nod to run for president in August polls

Nyambane

Presidential candidate Walter Mong'are and his running mate Rachel Dora Mwakazi at the Bomas of Kenya. IEBC has cleared them to run for president.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Umoja Summit party leader Walter Mong'are alias Nyambane has become the first presidential candidate for the August 9 polls after clearance by the electoral commission.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Mr Mong'are, who made a name in TV comedy, had met all the set conditions.

"We want to confirm that you have complied with the checklist. You will be issued with a certificate confirming you as a presidential candidate to enable you begin your campaigns," said Mr Chebukati.

Related

More as we get it.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.