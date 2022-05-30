2022 General Election: IEBC rejects Prof Wajackoyah's application

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rejected the registration application of Roots party presidential aspirant Prof George Wajackoyah to run for president in August 9 polls.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Prof Wajackoyah failed to meet the requirement on the supporters’ list which requires aspirants to have 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties.

However, he had complied with other requirements in the presidential checklist.

"You have complied with all documentation except the supporters' list. Only 17 counties are compliant. The others have shortfalls. You need a minimum of seven to meet the requirements," said Mr Chebukati.

"Therefore, I have to reject your application today and give you an opportunity on June 2 at 3pm to comply," he added.

Mr Wajackoyah's running mate Justina Wamae said they will comply with the requirements and exuded confidence in being on the ballot on August 9.

Prepared for everything

"We have the data and ours will just be to add on the remaining bit so that we meet the Commission's requirements. We have been told to come back on June 2," said Ms Wamae.