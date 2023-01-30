Nairobi Azimio MCAs protest arrest of their Korogocho ward counterpart

Azimio MCAs from the Nairobi County Assembly have come out to protest the arrest of their colleague immediately after honouring National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summon.

Led by the Assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok, the MCAs said that Korogocho Ward MCA Absalom Odhiambo, better known as Matakwey Mobimba presented himself to NCIC offices at Britam House, Nairobi on Monday morning but was handed over to DCI officers almost immediately.

Mr Imwatok who accompanied him claimed that they agreed with NCIC officers that the MCA be served afresh to appear on Wednesday.

He alleged that following the conclusion of two recent Azimio rallies in Jacaranda and Kamukunji Grounds, a number of MCAs have been facing arrest by the police.

“When we arrived, there were no NCIC officials. We sat for more than one hour and when they came they told us there was no problem and they were to serve Matakwey with a summon to appear before them on Wednesday,” Mr Imwatok said.

He added that as they were leaving the NCIC office, detectives who followed them in three Subaru vehicles arrested the Korogocho MCA.

“Good luck, our team was there and we took all the number plates of the vehicles, registrations and clear pictures of the officers who grabbed Matakwey…now he is in Kikuyu Police Station and no one is allowed to see him.”

In their protest, they have asked President WIlliam Ruto to arrest Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other leaders who are leading the resistance rallies, not MCAs.

“ We want Matakwey to be released unconditionally within the next 12 hours.”

The Korogocho MCA was summoned by NCIC on Friday to record a statement following remarks he allegedly made at Kamukunji Grounds, which NCIC says borders on hate.