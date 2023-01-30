NCIC hands over Korogocho MCA to DCI for probe over 'hate' remarks at Azimio rally

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has handed over Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo to detectives for interrogation after he honoured a summons to appear before the commission on Monday morning.

“Today, the Korogocho MCA honoured summons by NCIC, whereupon he was arrested and handed over to DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) Nairobi area for further action,” the commission said.

The NCIC, in a statement issued last Friday, had said the MCA had “evoked ethnic hatred while inciting Kenyans to violence” in remarks he made during the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition rally at the Kamukunji Grounds on January 23.

In a clip that went viral, the vocal MCA is captured in the rally criticising the Kenya Kwanza administration and rallying up Azimio la Umoja supporters for mass action in the city.

The commission took issue with the remarks and directed that the MCA appear at its offices today to record a statement.

The commission further said such remarks and other political developments witnessed in the country lately are creating unnecessary tension that, if not checked, could plunge the country into chaos.

“We are calling upon all the leaders to stop actions and rhetoric that can trigger violence. For if unchecked violence started in one place, it will be repeated in another and before long the whole country will burn. In such an event, nobody wins and all of us lose,” NCIC Chairman Samuel Kobia said.

The commission also called upon Kenyans to retain the peaceful co-existence experienced during the 2022 General Election and reminded them that the President is a symbol of national unity.