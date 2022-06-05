Muthama: IEBC clearance puts to rest speculation over my credentials

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate in Machakos County Johnson Muthama has been cleared to vie in the August election ending speculations that the former Senator did not have a university degree.

A degree certificate is one of the requirements for one to vie for governor unlike in other elective seats.

Mr Muthama's clearance put to an end speculation about his credentials.

Speaking to the press at the IEBC offices in Machakos soon after clearance Mr Muthama said

he was fit for the job.

"I am happy to have gone through this process. Many people were told that I will not be cleared and that I will not be a candidate. They talked as if they owned the colleges, teachers and lecturers and that they are the ones to sanction who becomes what, but today we have proved beyond reasonable doubt that we qualify and that we are ready to serve the people,"said Mr Muthama.

Mr Muthama said his journey to the position he occupies in society showed that those in UDA or the hustler movement were tough and could be tough.

Former Kakamega Senator Bonnie Khalwale who accompanied Mr Muthama to the IEBC offices said Mr Muthama was an embodiment of the hustler spirit having risen from nothing to a billionaire.

Both Mr Muthama and Dr Khalwale decried what they termed as unfair coverage by the media alleging that the it was giving undue advantage to Azimio Alliance candidates while 'giving black out' to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mr Muthama and his entourage later proceeded to a prayer and Thanksgiving event at Bomani AIC church in Machakos.

Earlier in the day, Wiper Party aspirant Wavinya Ndeti together with her Deputy governor Francis Mwangangi were cleared to vie in the election.

Ms Ndeti promised to change the lives of the majority poor by enabling them to 'place food on the table' in accordance to her campaign slogan 'Chakula Mezani,Pesa Mfukoni'.

The Wiper candidates credentials have also been a subject of debate with opponents questioning her 'lack of fluency in the English language'.

But Ms Ndeti took the critics head on saying 'their English could not bring food on the table'.

"We are well educated but we interact with the common man. Those questioning my education should know that English cannot bring food on the table," she said.

Former Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi, who is Wavinya's deputy said they were now ready to hit the ground running and promised a peaceful campaign.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party Francis Maliti with his deputy Rose Wambua also received the IEBC nod to contest in the election and expressed confidence that they would retain the seat currently occupied by a MCCP governor.

"Machakos is not a Wiper zone. The current governor and his deputy are both Maendeleo Chap Chap.We will retain this seat,"declared Mr Maliti who is the current Deputy governor.

Mr Maliti said contrary to claims that the County government had not performed in the last five years, governor Mutua's second term like everyone else had been affected by the Corona virus pandemic which saw resources diverted to the health sector.

Chama Cha Uzalendo Party candidate Nzioka Waita and Economic and Liberation Party candidate Rose Mulwa were also cleared on Sunday.