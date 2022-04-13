Munya speaks after PNU omitted from list of Azimio parties

The Party of National Unity (PNU) linked to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has said it is in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party despite missing on the list published by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties on Wednesday.

The registrar, Ms Anne Nderitu, listed 23 political parties as members of the party on whose ticket ODM party leader Raila Odinga will run for president in the August 9 General Election, leaving out PNU.

Speaking to Nation, Mr Munya, however, termed the omission an "error".

When asked whether PNU had bolted out of the coalition he said: "Not at all. It is an error. It is being corrected."

Mr Odinga's presidential campaign board chairman Ndiritu Muriithi also assured Kenyans that PNU is a member of Azimio.

"Some parties have contested leadership and officials and other disputes. So they have been left out of this initial list," said Mr Muriithi.

The registrar has listed 23 parties as members of the Azimio Coalition.

Progressive Alliance

These are Jubilee Party (JP), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Wiper Democratic Movement [WDM], Kenya African National Union (Kanu], National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (Narc), National Alliance Rainbow Coalition-Kenya [Narc-K), Muungano Party (MP), Maendeleo Chap (MCC), Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K], Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), United Party of Independent Alliance (UPIA] and United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Others are United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), Kenya Union Party (KUP) 16. United Democratic Party (UDP), Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), Kenya Reform Party (KRP], Chama Cha Uzalendo [CCU), Party for Peace and Democracy (PPD), National Liberal Party (NLP), People's Trust Party (PTP) and Ubuntu People's Forum (UPF).

"Pursuant to Section 7 [7] of the Political Parties Act, 2011 as read together with Regulation 21(3) of the Political Parties (Registration) Regulations, 2019 the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice to the public of the registration of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party," the notice reads in part.

The coalition party symbol is five stars against a blue background and the words Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, while the colours are blue, orange, and white.

The coalition’s slogan is Azimio: Inawezekana, while abbreviation is Azimio.

PNU, during its National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya on February 24, resolved to join Azimio and backed Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.