Mudavadi lashes out at opposition for opposing Finance Bill

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday lashed out at the opposition for being opposed to the Finance Bill.

He asked how the opposition expected the government to enhance revenue collection to pay debts, develop the country and build low cost affordable housing without a proper Bill.

Speaking at University of Embu during the Madaraka Exposition, Mr Mudavadi asked Kenyans to ignore the opposition and throw their weight behind the Bill.

"No country can develop without raising its own revenue, if anybody tells you that the country can grow without revenue,he is lying," he said.

He explained that with a combination of a team of Kenya Revenue Authority and the technology, the government can raise enough funds to run the country effectively.

"Where President William Ruto is coming from is a very difficult corner, we have huge debts that we need to pay.No situation which is permanent and the opposition should give us time to do our work," he said.

He said the Bill is already in Parliament so that Kenyans can give their views on areas they want it rectified.

Mr Mudavadi told off the opposition saying they had nothing to offer.

"I want to tell those who speak alot that if they don't want the Value Added Tax and the government was targeting to raise Sh60 billion or Sh70 billion from VAT to deal with roads, medicines and Education they should provide an alternative," he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary accused the opposition of making noise to sabotage what Kenya Kwanza government was doing to build Kenya.

Mr Mudavadi said the opposition had no alternative proposal to fill the huge deficit and told them to stop being critical of the Bill.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the Bill was important to help the government raise funds even to construct affordable houses for Kenyans.

"We want to get rid of slums and create employment, the Finance Bill will cater for this and it must be supported," he said.

Mr Mudavadi also advised Kenyans to employ modern agricultural practices to enhance food security.

"For us to have enough food, Kenyans should use take farming seriously and use good methods to grow crops," he said.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire thanked the government for investing heavily in her region.