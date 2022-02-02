National Assembly

National Assembly on November 18, 2021.

Raila, Ruto, Uhuru-allied MPs close ranks to save their jobs

By  Ibrahim Oruko

  • Ruto-allied MPs rejected first motion last week and are demanding changes to the list of members.
  • The newly reconstituted HBC, under the leadership of Speaker Justin Muturi, retreated for a meeting soon after the vote.

MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto yesterday ate humble pie and pulled back from their opposition to the composition of a key committee of the National Assembly in a bid to save their jobs.

