MP Samuel Arama defends CS Fred Matiang'i after impeachment threats

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has come to the defence of Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i following threats of impeachment from leaders allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr Arama, who claims to be Dr Matiang’i’s close friend, told off the MPs who have accused some leaders of trying to manipulate State officers for selfish interests.

He dismissed allegations of highhandedness and harassment by police, as the MPs claim, terming them propaganda aimed at tarnishing the CS’s reputation ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“These are disgruntled MPs who failed in their bid to misuse the CS in their local politics, who now want to hoodwink the public into believing the CS has failed in his mandate,” said Mr Arama.

A file photo of Nakuru Town West MP Samwel Arama with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Impeachment threat

Last week, a section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto threatened to file an impeachment motion against the CS.

Led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, the leaders accused Dr Matiangi of highhandedness in his dealing with the Jubilee party opponents.

Mr Sudi who also accused Dr Matiangi of using state resources to campaign for the jubilee candidates in the just concluded By-elections in Bonchari, Rurii and Juja said plans are underway to see the CS out of office.

A number of politicians in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and some MPs allied to the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party have also fueled attacks against the CS.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu threatened to mobilise disgruntled ODM and UDA members in removing Dr Matiangi from office.

Bonchari campaigns: Governor Ongwae says police raid unacceptable

"Good performer"

However, Mr Arama dismissed the threats and dared the MPs to table the motion.

He said it is well known that Dr Matiangi is a good performer and that if the President felt he was overstepping his mandate, he would have sacked him a long time ago.

Mr Arama further said Dr Matiangi is the only spokesperson of the Abagusii community and should therefore be respected.

He spoke in Nakuru West after issuing bursaries worth 11 million to over 1,000 pupils.