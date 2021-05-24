MP Samuel Arama defends CS Fred Matiang'i after impeachment threats

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i speaks at Magereza House in Nairobi on on May 5,2021.
 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Arama dismissed allegations of highhandedness and harassment by police, terming them propaganda aimed at tarnishing the CS’s reputation ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has come to the defence of Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i following threats of impeachment from leaders allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uganda, DRC open liaison office in Beni

  2. Stolen assets worth Sh25bn recovered in last 5 years: EACC

  3. Jubilee picks aspirants for Kiambaa, Muguga mini polls

  4. MP Samuel Arama defends Matiang'i

  5. Ex-CJ Maraga's advice to Chief Justice Koome

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.