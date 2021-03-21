MP Didmus Barasa plans break from active politics to restrategise, unite Luhyas

Kimilili member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has hinted at quitting the Tangatanga faction of the ruling Jubilee Party, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, ahead of the 2022 polls.

The first-time lawmaker told a press conference on Sunday that he will be taking a four-month sabbatical from active politics.

Mr Barasa, who has been vocal in spearheading DP Ruto's agenda in the Western region, seems keen on restrategising after sensing a danger to his political career, following the losses that candidates of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) suffered in several mini polls across the country.

The MP thanked Jubilee Party for the far he has come since his election.

"As you all know, I was elected into Parliament in 2017 through the ruling Jubilee party, a ticket that was not predominant with the Bungoma people at the time. We credit the efforts of the party because it managed to sponsor three other members of Parliament in Bungoma - John Waluke of Sirisia, Fred Kapondi of Mt Elgon Constituency and Dan Wanyama of Webuye West Constituency, " he said.

Jubilee became a force to reckon with in a region seen as an opposition stronghold, he said, but also noted that there have been cases of infighting.

"Immediately after our election in 2017, Jubilee began to have internal squabbles, which at the time we all ignored, perhaps assuming they were minor issues. It has now turned out that the writings on the wall show a split of the party into two factions - the so-called Kieleweke and Tangatanga ,” he said.

“The factions are affiliated to the party leader and deputy party leader, which is not healthy for the Nation. I have been, and still am, affiliated to the Tangatanga wing, which has now transformed itself into the ‘hustler’ nation," he said.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi with Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa at a past function at the Musalia Mudavadi Centre in Nairobi. There were rumours that the MP had been planning to move from Jubilee Party to ANC. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Realignments

Mr Barasa explained that just like Jubilee, other political parties have had their fair shares of wrangles as they undergo realignments and other transformation in preparation for the 2022 election.

"For example, the original Nasa has split into the parties that merged in 2017,” he said.

“We are seeing new political realignments such as the so-called ‘Cerelac babies’ and others. Closer home, Ford Kenya has seen its leader Moses Wetang’ula take on the new fights, from factions led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi to that led by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.”

The lawmaker also spoke about former Unctad Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi, saying he hails from Bungoma and is yet to announce his political affiliation, but intends to vie for the presidency.

"So far Bungoma has at least four major political affiliations that are all fighting to woo the people. They are the Hustler Nation where I belong, the Ford Kenya Wing led by Mr Wetang’ula, the wing under Wangamati/Wamunyinyi and the Mukhisa Kituyi axis," he said.

He asked the electorate to note that these realignments are taking place because leaders are positioning themselves for political space ahead of the election.

"I have come to the realisation that the Bungoma people stand to lose as the national cake is being shared nationally, our numbers notwithstanding, because we will be busy fighting for small chips under the table while the rest of the country is seated at the high table,” he said.

Luhya unity

With this realisation, Mr Barasa said that during his sabbatical, he will try to unite the Luhya community's wrangling political factions ahead of the next General Election.

"I intend to take a four-month leave from high stakes political activities, including those of my Tangatanga movement, to do various activities," he said.

"I would like to carry out an audit of my development agenda for the people of Kimilili in line with what I promised them during campaigns, and identify and address any gaps in readiness for the next general election,.”

He highlighted his achievements, including replacing 18 mud-walled classrooms with modern one, putting up storey buildings in schools, revamping grass-thatched houses using iron sheets, ensuring free ambulance services, and building dispensaries from his own resources.

Mr Barasa plans to consult the electorate, leaders across the Mulembe nation and those at the national level in order to realign his political ambition to the needs of the people.

“This will entail envisaging the political interests of my people within the movement I belong to,” he said.

Making use of numbers

Mr Barasa said the Mulembe nation has been unable to benefit from its numbers over the years because its leaders have different interests.

“I have taken the initiative of appointing myself an arbiter. With other like-minded leaders from the region, I will try and reconcile all these factions in Bungoma with a view to having the county speak in one voice and convince the rest of the Mulembe nation to take one political path because, as they say, charity begins at home,” he said

He said the grand goal is to identify the politicians best placed to advance the community’s interests at all levels of leadership.

The MP asked his colleagues and other leaders from the region to also soul-search and form one formidable force to team up with the rest of Kenya in forming the next government.

"In doing so, and with the benefit of our numbers, we shall be able to have a share of the national cake, especially if we cast our votes in one basket. Our different ideologies and vision that often divide us can be amalgamated into one since we are all driven by the desire to better the economic wellbeing of our people.”

"We hope that by the time the country readies itself for the next general election, we will be talking in one voice so as to benefit from our numbers. We must all remember that politics is about interests. Our numbers will help us have our way even as others have their say in this democratic space.”

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the legislator noted that the effects have been grave and have included the deaths of prominent leaders.

As we heed the call by our President to reduce political activities, I will also take the time to reflect on my political journey, bringing everybody on board ahead of take-off. As a people of Kimilili, and by extension the Mulembe nation, we have to rightfully claim our seat at the high table to make our numbers meaningful," he said.