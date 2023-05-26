Moment of truth for Raila Odinga in political war with William Ruto

Opposition leader Raila Odinga today begins a five-day countdown to a deadline issued to President William Ruto on the continuation of bi-partisan talks.

Mr Odinga will today join other Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party honchos at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s Yatta home in a meeting where key issues will be discussed following this week’s decision by the outfit’s team in talks to resolve the August 2022 post-election stalemate to suspend the discussions over what they said was insincerity on the side of President Ruto.

The meeting — expected to come up with a ‘Yatta Declaration’— will precede a planned Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday.

The National Assembly is expected to resume sittings on Tuesday, with the budget, which will be read by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on June 15, expected to top the agenda. Mr Odinga has urged Azimio MPs to reject President Ruto’s tax proposals, saying, they were punitive and could result in double-taxation.

At the same time, Tuesday would coincide with the end of a seven-day ultimatum the Azimio team had issued for President Ruto’s side to come up with proposals on how to continue the bi-partisan talks, top among them being the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and audit of the 2022 poll servers.

Mr Odinga has listed the IEBC reconstitution, audit of the servers, immediate steps to lower the cost of living, and an end to what they said was Kenya Kwanza’s bid to “incapacitate, kill or take over other parties” as its four “irreducible minimums” before the talks can resume.

On Tuesday, the Azimio team chaired by Dr Otiende Amollo (Rarieda, ODM) will give an update on whether or not their Kenya Kwanza colleagues chaired by George Murugara (Tharaka, UDA) will have made the commitments.

“Kenya Kwanza wants to continue with measures that make the cost of living even more expensive, they want to interfere with the IEBC servers, proceed with the picking of new IEBC commissioners and continue invading Azimio parties while we sit in boardrooms talking about the same issues,” Azimio said in a statement on Wednesday.

But what could upend the scales in the Ruto-Raila battle is the discussion of self-determination, which has been read to mean secession talks akin to Mr Odinga’s demands in 2017. At the time, the Opposition went as far as drawing different maps of Kenya and how the “ sharing” of the country will be done.

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga’s Lawyer Paul Mwangi told Nation clarifications on Mr Odinga’s statement on self-determination “would probably be given” during the Azimio PG meeting.

“At the moment just leave it at that. Probably during the PG on Tuesday, the matter will be discussed and you will be updated,” Mr Mwangi said at the SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi.

Mr Odinga has said Kenyans have a right to petition the United Nations for self-determination if they feel disenfranchised by the government.

Yesterday, Senate Majority Chief Whip Boni Khalwale accused Mr Odinga of fuelling discord in the country without providing the necessary numbers to back his allegations of tribal appointments in the civil service.