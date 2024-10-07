Martha Karua: Ruto, Gachagua should be impeached

NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua is now calling for the impeachment of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This, according to Ms Karua, was indicated by members of the public during the public participation process for the impeachment of Mr Gachagua.

While addressing the media at her home along Limuru Road on Monday, Ms Karua said that Kenyans have had enough of the Kenya Kwanza regime.

"The presidency and entire government stand impeached by the people of Kenya. This has been ably demonstrated by the public participation exercise arranged for the impeachment of Gachagua. This exercise ironically turned into an occasion for reminding both Ruto and Gachagua by Kenyans across the country with a united message that both stand impeached. They came in as a pair and Kenyans want them to leave as a pair,” Ms Karua said.

According to her, if the Deputy President is impeached, the main issues that are facing Kenyans will not be solved.

“Amidst the chaos witnessed in the past few days during the rollout of the Social Healthcare Insurance Fund (SHIF) the presidency and parliament are fixated on the impeachment of Gachagua, rather than on the suffering of Kenyans, then the leaders themselves have demonstrated their incompetence and are unfit to hold public voice.”

She reiterated that the impeachment issue is not a priority at the moment when Kenyans are demanding service delivery.

“If the Ruto regime had hoped to divert national attention from the critical issues of the day namely - the gross violations of human rights, economic sabotage through the opaque and unconstitutional Adani deals, the denial of, access to health through SHIF, the denial of right to education and the conspiracy to extend the presidential term, it failed miserably as citizens demonstrated they are woke and knowledgeable.”

She asked the President to either ensure government services are improved, or to consider resigning to allow Kenyans to elect competent leaders.