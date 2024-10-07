Appoint Musalia Mudavadi as Deputy President, Luhya leaders tell William Ruto

The impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stirred a fierce debate in western Kenya, with leaders clashing over the DP's possible replacement should he be shown the door.

A section of members of Parliament in the region has launched a campaign to have Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi picked as the next deputy president should Mr Gachagua be sent home.

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka and his Matungu counterpart Peter Nabulindo are leading a team that is pushing for the ouster of Mr Gachagua and at the same time fronting for a Mudavadi take-over.

The two legislators on Saturday described Mr Mudavadi as “the safest, and least threatening pair of hands” in Kenya’s modern history.

Mr Aseka argued that since Mr Mudavadi is holding the third senior-most position in the government currently, it would only be fair to move him to the second position, should Gachagua fall.

"In the pecking order of the government, should the president leave office for one reason or the other, his deputy assumes the office automatically. The same should be applied to the office of the deputy president so that the third in command moves to the second position," observed Mr Aseka.

Their proposal adds the Dr Ruto’s headache on the choice of the next deputy, with Mt Kenya having at least seven possible candidates for the seat.

They include Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Murang’s Governor Irungu Kangata, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Mr Nabulindo, on the other hand, claimed that the mountain had a slippery slope to handle the seat of the deputy president.

He said Mr Mudavadi merits the position of the deputy president because of his experience in governance.

"He has served as a vice president, he has held senior ministerial positions and was even a deputy prime minister at some point. No other politician in Kenya holds such credentials. Mr Mudavadi should therefore be appointed the next deputy president," he said.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala said that the Luhya community was capable of providing leaders who are fit to serve as deputy president if given a chance.

"If the choice comes our way as the Luhya community, we’ll not say no. We will gleefully take it so that we can work with plans for 2032,” said Mr Khamala.

But Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula maintained that the position belongs to the people of the Central region and should be handed over to a leader from Mt Kenya.

Mr Savula said Luhyas were not interested in the deputy president position should Mr Gachagua be impeached by parliament.

Although some elected Luhya leaders are supporting the impeachment of Gachagua, Savula said the majority of them were not interested in the position should it fall vacant.

“As Luhyas, we are satisfied by the position of the prime Cabinet secretary held by Mr Mudavadi, the national assembly speaker held by Moses Wetang’ula, and the Cabinet seats of Wycliffe Oparanya and Debora Mulongo, and other positions including parastatal chiefs. We are focused on 2032 when we will stand behind one Luhya candidate,” Mr Savula said.

He said that the DP seat should be given to someone from Mt Kenya region because it belonged to them.

"We are going to make a big declaration that as leaders from Western, we are not interested in the seat. Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is best suited to replace Gachagua if he is removed from office."

Mr Khamala said the prerogative of deciding who should replace Gachagua, should he be impeached, is with the Kenya Kwanza administration and president Ruto.