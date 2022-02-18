Martha Karua invites coalition partners during Narc-Kenya's NDC

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua has said the party is open to engagements to join any coalition with the like-minded people despite their previous reputation.

Speaking during the National Delegates Congress [NDC] in Nairobi Ms Karua said the party is keen to working with parties that are committed to fighting graft among other vices in a quest to be part of the next government.

“Since we are in talks I know, eventually we are going to stand together with other Kenyans and to keep our doors open a lesson I learned from the Former president Kibaki era when people knock on your doors open the doors do not only mind what a person was yesterday but mind what, our doors are not closed to anyone as long as we sit down and verify moving forward,” Ms Karua said.

The event was attended by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senator Gideon Moi, former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Mukhisa Kituyi, Cyrus Jirongo among other political leaders.

Possible coalition deal

Ms Karua however urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to facilitate a smooth power transition as he nears the end of his constitutionally-mandated 10-year term.

“Our democracy is young democracy, lets learn from letting go of power and leaving it to other people, the first time we saw the democratic transition, the second transition was when the former president left the office for the current president, and this year it’s going to be the third one and we must emphasise and learn from the previous ones that when the time comes to leave the office you leave,” she said.

This comes after the Wiper party leader on Thursday revealed in Nyamira Kisii County that he is in talks with President Kenyatta over a possible coalition deal ahead of the August polls.

“I have made it clear that we are talking to President Kenyatta. You may be thinking that he is going away but he is busy strengthening Jubilee, big names will lose out in a big way as the ahead of the general election,” Mr Kalonzo said.