Martha Karua invites coalition partners during Narc-Kenya's NDC

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during the party's alumni anniversary celebration at a Nairobi hotel on November 13, 2020. 


 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Simiyu

What you need to know:

  • Ms Karua urges President Uhuru Kenyatta to facilitate a smooth power transition.
  • The event was attended by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka among other political leaders.

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua has said the party is open to engagements to join any coalition with the like-minded people despite their previous reputation.

