President William Ruto

Litmus test for President Ruto, Raila Odinga in party elections 

President William Ruto (left) and opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisozi, Uganda, on February 26, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • In Ruto's UDA regional leaders are jostling for slots at the national level.
  • Mr Odinga’s planned exit has seen various leaders seeking to replace him.

